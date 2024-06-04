https://sputnikglobe.com/20240604/new-polls-show-gop-is-standing-behind-trump-despite-guilty-verdict-1118759023.html
New Polls Show GOP is Standing Behind Trump Despite Guilty Verdict
On this episode of The Final Countdown, hosts Ted Rall and Angie Wong discuss a wide array of topics, including Trump's conviction.
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/06/03/1118758864_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_5e14f5650805d9384cc54a00512b271d.jpg
Ryan Cristian - Founder and Editor of The Last American VagabondRobert Hornack - Political consultantMichael Maloof - Former Pentagon OfficialMindia Gavasheli - Bureau Chief for Sputnik USThe show begins with Ryan Cristian sharing his perspective on Biden's framework for a permanent ceasefire and what it entails.Then, political consultant Robert Hornack weighs in on Trump's post-conviction speech and United States Senator Joe Manchin's change in party affiliation.The second hour starts with former Pentagon official Michael Maloof sharing his analysis on the latest out of Ukraine.The show closes with Bureau Chief for Sputnik US Mindia Gavasheli reporting from Mexico on the country's presidential elections.
New Polls Show GOP is Standing Behind Trump Despite Guilty Verdict
04:37 GMT 04.06.2024 (Updated: 11:16 GMT 04.06.2024)
On this episode of The Final Countdown, hosts Ted Rall and Angie Wong discuss a wide array of topics, including Trump's conviction.
Ryan Cristian - Founder and Editor of The Last American Vagabond
Robert Hornack - Political consultant
Michael Maloof - Former Pentagon Official
Mindia Gavasheli - Bureau Chief for Sputnik US
The show begins with Ryan Cristian sharing his perspective on Biden's framework for a permanent ceasefire and what it entails.
Then, political consultant Robert Hornack weighs in on Trump's post-conviction speech and United States Senator Joe Manchin's change in party affiliation.
The second hour starts with former Pentagon official Michael Maloof sharing his analysis on the latest out of Ukraine.
The show closes with Bureau Chief for Sputnik US Mindia Gavasheli reporting from Mexico on the country's presidential elections.
