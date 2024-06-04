https://sputnikglobe.com/20240604/new-polls-show-gop-is-standing-behind-trump-despite-guilty-verdict-1118759023.html

New Polls Show GOP is Standing Behind Trump Despite Guilty Verdict

New Polls Show GOP is Standing Behind Trump Despite Guilty Verdict

Sputnik International

On this episode of The Final Countdown, hosts Ted Rall and Angie Wong discuss a wide array of topics, including Trump's conviction.

2024-06-04T04:37+0000

2024-06-04T04:37+0000

2024-06-04T11:16+0000

the final countdown

radio

israel

palestine

gaza strip

donald trump

ukraine

russia

mexico

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/06/03/1118758864_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_5e14f5650805d9384cc54a00512b271d.jpg

New Polls Show GOP is Standing Behind Trump Despite Guilty Verdict Sputnik International On this episode of The Final Countdown, hosts Ted Rall and Angie Wong discuss a wide array of topics, including Trump's conviction.

Ryan Cristian - Founder and Editor of The Last American VagabondRobert Hornack - Political consultantMichael Maloof - Former Pentagon OfficialMindia Gavasheli - Bureau Chief for Sputnik USThe show begins with Ryan Cristian sharing his perspective on Biden's framework for a permanent ceasefire and what it entails.Then, political consultant Robert Hornack weighs in on Trump's post-conviction speech and United States Senator Joe Manchin's change in party affiliation.The second hour starts with former Pentagon official Michael Maloof sharing his analysis on the latest out of Ukraine.The show closes with Bureau Chief for Sputnik US Mindia Gavasheli reporting from Mexico on the country's presidential elections.The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comCatch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM

israel

palestine

gaza strip

ukraine

russia

mexico

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Angie Wong

Angie Wong

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Angie Wong

trump guilty verdict, donald trump trial