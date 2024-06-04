https://sputnikglobe.com/20240604/russian-armed-forces-down-ukrainian-su-25-attack-aircraft-1118765341.html
Russian Armed Forces Down Ukrainian Su-25 Attack Aircraft
2024-06-04T11:15+0000
The Russian Armed Forces have downed a Ukrainian Su-25 attack aircraft over the Zaporozhye region.Moscow also noted that air defenses intercepted 18 HIMARS projectiles, as well as Olha missiles, two guided Hammer bombs and 41 drones over the past 24 hours.Tactical Situation ImprovedIn other advances of the past day, Russia’s Southern Battlegroup has improved its tactical situation along the front line, while Ukraine lost over 470 troops in clashes, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Tuesday.Russia’s Central Battlegroup also improved its tactical situation, while Kiev lost up to 370 soldiers in the same time period, according to the ministry.
Russia’s Ministry of Defense reported on the progress of the special military operation and the key military achievements over the past 24 hours.
The Russian Armed Forces have downed a Ukrainian Su-25 attack aircraft over the Zaporozhye region.
Moscow also noted that air defenses intercepted 18 HIMARS projectiles, as well as Olha missiles, two guided Hammer bombs and 41 drones over the past 24 hours.
Tactical Situation Improved
In other advances of the past day, Russia’s Southern Battlegroup has improved its tactical situation along the front line, while Ukraine lost over 470 troops in clashes, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Tuesday.
"Units of the Yug [southern] Battlegroup improved the tactical situation along the front line and inflicted losses on troops and hardware of the Ukrainian Armed Forces' 28th, 54th Mechanized Brigades, 5th Assault Brigade, and 46th Airmobile Brigade near Seversk, Dyleyevka, Konstantinovka, and Ostroye (Donetsk People's Republic). The Ukrainian Army losses amounted to more than 470 Ukrainian troops, two infantry fighting vehicles, three motor vehicles, and one 152-mm 2A65 Msta-B howitzer," the ministry said in a statement.
Russia’s Central Battlegroup also improved its tactical situation, while Kiev lost up to 370 soldiers in the same time period, according to the ministry.
"The Ukrainian Armed Forces' losses [in battles with Russia’s Western Battlegroup] amounted to up to 400 Ukrainian troops, three armoured personnel carriers, eight motor vehicles, three 152-mm D-20 howitzers, one 152-mm 2A65 Msta-B howitzer, and one 122-mm 2S1 Gvozdika self-propelled artillery system," the ministry continued.