https://sputnikglobe.com/20240604/russian-armed-forces-down-ukrainian-su-25-attack-aircraft-1118765341.html

Russian Armed Forces Down Ukrainian Su-25 Attack Aircraft

Russian Armed Forces Down Ukrainian Su-25 Attack Aircraft

Sputnik International

Russian Armed Forces downed Ukrainian Su-25 attack aircraft in Zaporozhye.

2024-06-04T11:15+0000

2024-06-04T11:15+0000

2024-06-04T11:15+0000

russia's special operation in ukraine

russian armed forces

russian army

ukrainian crisis

high mobility artillery rocket system (himars)

russian defense ministry

ministry of defense

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/05/13/1118526610_0:42:1657:974_1920x0_80_0_0_9c8aa8f19196cec841599ec3323c8b4a.jpg

The Russian Armed Forces have downed a Ukrainian Su-25 attack aircraft over the Zaporozhye region.Moscow also noted that air defenses intercepted 18 HIMARS projectiles, as well as Olha missiles, two guided Hammer bombs and 41 drones over the past 24 hours.Tactical Situation ImprovedIn other advances of the past day, Russia’s Southern Battlegroup has improved its tactical situation along the front line, while Ukraine lost over 470 troops in clashes, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Tuesday.Russia’s Central Battlegroup also improved its tactical situation, while Kiev lost up to 370 soldiers in the same time period, according to the ministry.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20240604/zelenskys-sham-summit-in-switzerland-slammed-as-pep-rally-pr-stunt-1118760368.html

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

russia's special military operation, ukrainian crisis, russian army, russian armed forces, su-25 ukraine, su-25 downed