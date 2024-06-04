https://sputnikglobe.com/20240604/us-conducts-operational-test-launch-of-minuteman-iii-ballistic-missile-1118765669.html

US Conducts Operational Test Launch of Minuteman III Ballistic Missile

The United States conducted an operational test launch of an unarmed Minuteman III intercontinental ballistic missile on Tuesday from the Vandenberg Space Force Base in California

Minuteman III is US nuclear-capable Intercontinental Ballistic Missile deployed in the 1970s. According to public data, the United States has about 400 Minuteman III ICBMs with a single warhead each. In 2015, the ICBM arsenal underwent modernization that prolonged Minuteman III's service to 2030.

