US Conducts Operational Test Launch of Minuteman III Ballistic Missile
US Conducts Operational Test Launch of Minuteman III Ballistic Missile
The United States conducted an operational test launch of an unarmed Minuteman III intercontinental ballistic missile on Tuesday from the Vandenberg Space Force Base in California
2024-06-04T11:37+0000
2024-06-04T11:39+0000
Minuteman III is US nuclear-capable Intercontinental Ballistic Missile deployed in the 1970s. According to public data, the United States has about 400 Minuteman III ICBMs with a single warhead each. In 2015, the ICBM arsenal underwent modernization that prolonged Minuteman III's service to 2030.
11:37 GMT 04.06.2024 (Updated: 11:39 GMT 04.06.2024)
© AP Photo / Senior Airman Hanah AbercormbieAn Air Force Global Strike Command unarmed Minuteman III intercontinental ballistic missile launches during an operational test at 12:21 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 4, 2020 at Vandenberg Air Force Base, Calif.
An Air Force Global Strike Command unarmed Minuteman III intercontinental ballistic missile launches during an operational test at 12:21 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 4, 2020 at Vandenberg Air Force Base, Calif. - Sputnik International, 1920, 04.06.2024
© AP Photo / Senior Airman Hanah Abercormbie
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The United States conducted an operational test launch of an unarmed Minuteman III intercontinental ballistic missile on Tuesday from the Vandenberg Space Force Base in California, the space force base has said.
"An operational test launch of an Air Force Global Strike Command unarmed Minuteman III intercontinental ballistic missile launched from Vandenberg Space Force Base on Tuesday, June 4, at 12:56 a.m. PT. The purpose of the ICBM test launch program is to validate and verify the safety, security, effectiveness, and readiness of the weapon system, according to Air Force Global Strike Command," the space force base said in a statement.

