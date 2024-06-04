https://sputnikglobe.com/20240604/us-conducts-operational-test-launch-of-minuteman-iii-ballistic-missile-1118765669.html
US Conducts Operational Test Launch of Minuteman III Ballistic Missile
US Conducts Operational Test Launch of Minuteman III Ballistic Missile
Sputnik International
The United States conducted an operational test launch of an unarmed Minuteman III intercontinental ballistic missile on Tuesday from the Vandenberg Space Force Base in California
2024-06-04T11:37+0000
2024-06-04T11:37+0000
2024-06-04T11:39+0000
military
us
minuteman iii
air force global strike command (afgsc)
nuclear weapons
nuclear tests
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e4/09/05/1080371362_0:157:3000:1845_1920x0_80_0_0_ef6a4d32ee6d3348510a53941fe72ec5.jpg
Minuteman III is US nuclear-capable Intercontinental Ballistic Missile deployed in the 1970s. According to public data, the United States has about 400 Minuteman III ICBMs with a single warhead each. In 2015, the ICBM arsenal underwent modernization that prolonged Minuteman III's service to 2030.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240602/whats-behind-us-air-forces-sudden-minuteman-iii-test-launch-plans-1118749073.html
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e4/09/05/1080371362_166:0:2834:2001_1920x0_80_0_0_8494fdc89bac5fda5214e5bfd7b098f4.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
us, nuclear weapons, us nukes, minuteman us, nuclear tests
us, nuclear weapons, us nukes, minuteman us, nuclear tests
US Conducts Operational Test Launch of Minuteman III Ballistic Missile
11:37 GMT 04.06.2024 (Updated: 11:39 GMT 04.06.2024)
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The United States conducted an operational test launch of an unarmed Minuteman III intercontinental ballistic missile on Tuesday from the Vandenberg Space Force Base in California, the space force base has said.
Minuteman III is US nuclear-capable Intercontinental Ballistic Missile deployed in the 1970s. According to public data, the United States has about 400 Minuteman III ICBMs with a single warhead each. In 2015, the ICBM arsenal underwent modernization that prolonged Minuteman III's service to 2030.
"An operational test launch of an Air Force Global Strike Command unarmed Minuteman III intercontinental ballistic missile launched from Vandenberg Space Force Base on Tuesday, June 4, at 12:56 a.m. PT. The purpose of the ICBM test launch program is to validate and verify the safety, security, effectiveness, and readiness of the weapon system, according to Air Force Global Strike Command," the space force base said in a statement.