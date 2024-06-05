https://sputnikglobe.com/20240605/austrias-ex-foreign-minister-kneissl-says-europe-lost-its-soul-entered-war-path-1118785106.html
Austria's Ex-Foreign Minister Kneissl Says Europe 'Lost Its Soul,' Entered War Path
Europe has "lost its soul" by stepping onto the path of war, ex-Austrian Foreign Minister and currently Director of the St. Petersburg State University G.O.R.K.I. (Geopolitical Observatory for Russia's Key Issues) Center, Karin Kneissl, said on Wednesday.
Speaking at a meeting of the Russian Historical Society in the presidential library, Kneissl recalled German philosopher Oswald Spengler's book "The Decline of the West," to argue that Europe has been degrading for 20 years. Kneissl served as the Austrian Foreign Minister from December 2017 to June 2019. Her scapegoating at home was largely associated with the alleged "Russian ties". The former diplomat moved to Lebanon in June 2022 after leaving Austria in September 2020 and residing in France because of persistent death threats and a de facto ban on working in her home country. In August 2023, it became known that Kneissl had moved to Russia.
ST. PETERSBURG (Sputnik) - Europe has "lost its soul" by stepping onto the path of war, ex-Austrian Foreign Minister and currently Director of the St. Petersburg State University G.O.R.K.I. (Geopolitical Observatory for Russia's Key Issues) Center, Karin Kneissl, said on Wednesday.
Speaking at a meeting of the Russian Historical Society in the presidential library, Kneissl recalled German philosopher Oswald Spengler's book "The Decline of the West," to argue that Europe has been degrading for 20 years.
“Unfortunately, Europe today is a Europe of war. This is the current European agenda… I cannot conceal my sadness… I have always dreamed about a Europe of pluralism, a Europe of freedom, constitution, art,” she told the meeting, adding that Europe has "lost its soul, it is dead.”
Kneissl served as the Austrian Foreign Minister from December 2017 to June 2019. Her scapegoating at home was largely associated with the alleged "Russian ties".
The former diplomat moved to Lebanon in June 2022 after leaving Austria in September 2020 and residing in France because of persistent death threats and a de facto ban on working in her home country. In August 2023, it became known that Kneissl had moved to Russia.