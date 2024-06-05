https://sputnikglobe.com/20240605/chinas-change-6-set-to-return-to-earth-with-moons-far-side-samples--1118770418.html

China's Chang'e-6 Set to Return to Earth With Moon's Far Side Samples

The probe completed its sample collection from June 2-3, possibly making China the first country to return samples from the far side of the moon.

China’s Chang’e-6 probe is officially making its return journey back to Earth after leaving the far side of the moon, China’s national space agency announced on Tuesday. State media says the probe of the Chang’e-6 craft lifted off at about 7:38 on Tuesday (23:38 GMT Monday) and started its journey back.The probe completed its sample collection from June 2-3, possibly making China the first country to return samples from the far side of the moon. The probe landed on the moon on Sunday in one of the oldest craters on the moon - the South Pole-Aitken (SPA) - and then spent two days gathering rock and soil samples using its drill and robotic arm.When the probe successfully completed its mission, a “Chinese national flag carried by the lander was unfurled for the first time on the far side of the moon”, the China National Space Administration (CNSA) said. However, the container carrying the samples still needs to be transferred to a re-entry capsule that will then land in the deserts of China’s Inner Mongolia region later this month.The far side of the moon or the “dark” side is the section which faces away from Earth. The moon’s far side and near side were once thought to be relatively similar, but scientific missions by robotic observers and Apollo astronauts in the last six decades have found the two sides’ features are actually very different. The moon’s far side has less craters caused by volcanic activity on the moon, for instance.The far side is challenging to study due to its distance and difficult terrain. Experts believe the probe’s samples could provide unprecedented insights into the moon’s far side as well as the formation and evolution of the moon and solar system and maybe even provide clues as to how Earth came to sustain life.

