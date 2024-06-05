https://sputnikglobe.com/20240605/gaza-ceasefire-migration-bill-zelensky-in-asia-and-more-1118766573.html

Gaza Ceasefire, Migration Bill, Zelensky in Asia and More

Gaza Ceasefire, Migration Bill, Zelensky in Asia and More

Sputnik International

On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Jamarl Thomas and Melik Abdul discuss breaking news, including the Gaza ceasefire proposal, Biden's executive order on migration, and more.

2024-06-05T04:14+0000

2024-06-05T04:14+0000

2024-06-05T09:34+0000

fault lines

ukraine

volodymyr zelensky

donald trump

rafah

gaza strip

ceasefire

israel

palestine

joe biden

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/06/04/1118767050_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_61422873904e2de78afc4f71c0a29f51.png

Gaza Ceasefire, Migration Bill, Zelensky in Asia and More Sputnik International On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Jamarl Thomas and Melik Abdul discuss breaking news, including the Gaza ceasefire proposal, Biden's executive order on migration, and more.

The show begins with Ukrainian whistleblower Andrii Telizhenko joining the show to discuss the latest out of Ukraine and the upcoming "peace summit."Then, the CEO of Heartland Journal Steve Abramowicz shares his perspective on Trump's performance in the polls following his conviction.Later, veteran war correspondent Elijah Magnier discusses the latest out of Rafah and the progress of the proposed ceasefire deal.The show closes with medical anthropologist Dr. Adrienne Pine joining the show to weigh in on Biden's executive order to crack down on asylum requests for migrants.The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comCatch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM

ukraine

rafah

gaza strip

israel

palestine

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Melik Abdul https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/05/0f/1110380196_0:72:1365:1438_100x100_80_0_0_9986d5f38d8c64aaa36cfd76771b1b60.jpg

Melik Abdul https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/05/0f/1110380196_0:72:1365:1438_100x100_80_0_0_9986d5f38d8c64aaa36cfd76771b1b60.jpg

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Melik Abdul https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/05/0f/1110380196_0:72:1365:1438_100x100_80_0_0_9986d5f38d8c64aaa36cfd76771b1b60.jpg

fault lines, ukraine peace summit, gaza ceasefire, israeli operation in rafah, biden asylum plan, trump polling