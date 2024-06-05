https://sputnikglobe.com/20240605/gaza-ceasefire-migration-bill-zelensky-in-asia-and-more-1118766573.html
Gaza Ceasefire, Migration Bill, Zelensky in Asia and More
Gaza Ceasefire, Migration Bill, Zelensky in Asia and More
Sputnik International
On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Jamarl Thomas and Melik Abdul discuss breaking news, including the Gaza ceasefire proposal, Biden's executive order on migration, and more.
2024-06-05T04:14+0000
2024-06-05T04:14+0000
2024-06-05T09:34+0000
fault lines
ukraine
volodymyr zelensky
donald trump
rafah
gaza strip
ceasefire
israel
palestine
joe biden
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/06/04/1118767050_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_61422873904e2de78afc4f71c0a29f51.png
Gaza Ceasefire, Migration Bill, Zelensky in Asia and More
Sputnik International
On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Jamarl Thomas and Melik Abdul discuss breaking news, including the Gaza ceasefire proposal, Biden's executive order on migration, and more.
The show begins with Ukrainian whistleblower Andrii Telizhenko joining the show to discuss the latest out of Ukraine and the upcoming "peace summit."Then, the CEO of Heartland Journal Steve Abramowicz shares his perspective on Trump's performance in the polls following his conviction.Later, veteran war correspondent Elijah Magnier discusses the latest out of Rafah and the progress of the proposed ceasefire deal.The show closes with medical anthropologist Dr. Adrienne Pine joining the show to weigh in on Biden's executive order to crack down on asylum requests for migrants.The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comCatch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM
ukraine
rafah
gaza strip
israel
palestine
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2024
Melik Abdul
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/05/0f/1110380196_0:72:1365:1438_100x100_80_0_0_9986d5f38d8c64aaa36cfd76771b1b60.jpg
Melik Abdul
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/05/0f/1110380196_0:72:1365:1438_100x100_80_0_0_9986d5f38d8c64aaa36cfd76771b1b60.jpg
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/06/04/1118767050_240:0:1680:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_1f8edc27f49a6c5460ec484bdc7888c7.png
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Melik Abdul
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/05/0f/1110380196_0:72:1365:1438_100x100_80_0_0_9986d5f38d8c64aaa36cfd76771b1b60.jpg
fault lines, ukraine peace summit, gaza ceasefire, israeli operation in rafah, biden asylum plan, trump polling
fault lines, ukraine peace summit, gaza ceasefire, israeli operation in rafah, biden asylum plan, trump polling
Gaza Ceasefire, Migration Bill, Zelensky in Asia and More
04:14 GMT 05.06.2024 (Updated: 09:34 GMT 05.06.2024)
On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Jamarl Thomas and Melik Abdul discuss breaking news, including the Gaza ceasefire proposal, Biden's executive order on migration, and more.
The show begins with Ukrainian whistleblower Andrii Telizhenko joining the show to discuss the latest out of Ukraine and the upcoming "peace summit."
Then, the CEO of Heartland Journal Steve Abramowicz shares his perspective on Trump's performance in the polls following his conviction.
Later, veteran war correspondent Elijah Magnier discusses the latest out of Rafah and the progress of the proposed ceasefire deal.
The show closes with medical anthropologist Dr. Adrienne Pine joining the show to weigh in on Biden's executive order to crack down on asylum requests for migrants.
The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.
We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com
Catch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM