International
- Sputnik International, 1920
Fault Lines
From Washington DC - the capital of the divided states of America - it's time for a show that brings you both sides of the issues that the country is talking about. We battle it out, Monday through Friday, on a show that's explosive, informative and entertaining.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240605/gaza-ceasefire-migration-bill-zelensky-in-asia-and-more-1118766573.html
Gaza Ceasefire, Migration Bill, Zelensky in Asia and More
Gaza Ceasefire, Migration Bill, Zelensky in Asia and More
Sputnik International
On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Jamarl Thomas and Melik Abdul discuss breaking news, including the Gaza ceasefire proposal, Biden's executive order on migration, and more.
2024-06-05T04:14+0000
2024-06-05T09:34+0000
fault lines
ukraine
volodymyr zelensky
donald trump
rafah
gaza strip
ceasefire
israel
palestine
joe biden
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/06/04/1118767050_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_61422873904e2de78afc4f71c0a29f51.png
Gaza Ceasefire, Migration Bill, Zelensky in Asia and More
Sputnik International
On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Jamarl Thomas and Melik Abdul discuss breaking news, including the Gaza ceasefire proposal, Biden's executive order on migration, and more.
The show begins with Ukrainian whistleblower Andrii Telizhenko joining the show to discuss the latest out of Ukraine and the upcoming "peace summit."Then, the CEO of Heartland Journal Steve Abramowicz shares his perspective on Trump's performance in the polls following his conviction.Later, veteran war correspondent Elijah Magnier discusses the latest out of Rafah and the progress of the proposed ceasefire deal.The show closes with medical anthropologist Dr. Adrienne Pine joining the show to weigh in on Biden's executive order to crack down on asylum requests for migrants.The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comCatch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM
ukraine
rafah
gaza strip
israel
palestine
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2024
Melik Abdul
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/05/0f/1110380196_0:72:1365:1438_100x100_80_0_0_9986d5f38d8c64aaa36cfd76771b1b60.jpg
Melik Abdul
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/05/0f/1110380196_0:72:1365:1438_100x100_80_0_0_9986d5f38d8c64aaa36cfd76771b1b60.jpg
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/06/04/1118767050_240:0:1680:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_1f8edc27f49a6c5460ec484bdc7888c7.png
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
fault lines, ukraine peace summit, gaza ceasefire, israeli operation in rafah, biden asylum plan, trump polling
fault lines, ukraine peace summit, gaza ceasefire, israeli operation in rafah, biden asylum plan, trump polling

Gaza Ceasefire, Migration Bill, Zelensky in Asia and More

04:14 GMT 05.06.2024 (Updated: 09:34 GMT 05.06.2024)
Fault Lines
Gaza Ceasefire, Migration Bill, Zelensky in Asia and More
Subscribe
- Sputnik International
Melik Abdul
All materialsWrite to the author
Jamarl L. Thomas - Sputnik International
Jamarl Thomas
All materials
On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Jamarl Thomas and Melik Abdul discuss breaking news, including the Gaza ceasefire proposal, Biden's executive order on migration, and more.
The show begins with Ukrainian whistleblower Andrii Telizhenko joining the show to discuss the latest out of Ukraine and the upcoming "peace summit."
Then, the CEO of Heartland Journal Steve Abramowicz shares his perspective on Trump's performance in the polls following his conviction.
Later, veteran war correspondent Elijah Magnier discusses the latest out of Rafah and the progress of the proposed ceasefire deal.
The show closes with medical anthropologist Dr. Adrienne Pine joining the show to weigh in on Biden's executive order to crack down on asylum requests for migrants.
The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.
We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com
Catch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle playAndroid APK
© 2024 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала