https://sputnikglobe.com/20240605/hunter-biden-trial-presidential-polls-gaza-and-more-1118767480.html
Hunter Biden Trial, Presidential Polls, Gaza and More
Hunter Biden Trial, Presidential Polls, Gaza and More
Sputnik International
On this episode of The Final Countdown, hosts Ted Rall and Angie Wong discuss many topics, including Trump's performance in the polls.
2024-06-05T04:17+0000
2024-06-05T04:17+0000
2024-06-05T09:46+0000
the final countdown
radio
joe biden
migration
donald trump
ceasefire
gaza strip
israel
palestine
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/06/04/1118767321_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_382ccc3294fcb806f1de04153d5c38c8.jpg
Hunter Biden Trial, Presidential Polls, Gaza and More
Sputnik International
On this episode of The Final Countdown, hosts Ted Rall and Angie Wong discuss many topics, including Trump's performance in the polls.
The show begins with immigration law expert Andrew Arthur weighing in on Biden's executive order to limit asylum-seeker crossings.Then, counselor-at-law Tyler Nixon shares his analysis of Trump's post-conviction performance in the polls.The second hour begins with the Managing editor of Covert Action Magazine Jeremy Kuzmarov discussing the latest out of Biden's ceasefire proposal.The show closes with former CIA whistleblower John Kirakou talking about Scott Ritter's passport being confiscated.The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comCatch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM
gaza strip
israel
palestine
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2024
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/06/04/1118767321_240:0:1680:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_585cf5d2714309c7812c18076f9715ce.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
the final countdown, trump polling, trump convicted, biden asylum plan, biden migrant policy, biden gaza plan, us ceasefire proposal for gaza,
the final countdown, trump polling, trump convicted, biden asylum plan, biden migrant policy, biden gaza plan, us ceasefire proposal for gaza,
Hunter Biden Trial, Presidential Polls, Gaza and More
04:17 GMT 05.06.2024 (Updated: 09:46 GMT 05.06.2024)
On this episode of The Final Countdown, hosts Ted Rall and Angie Wong discuss many topics, including Trump's performance in the polls.
The show begins with immigration law expert Andrew Arthur weighing in on Biden's executive order to limit asylum-seeker crossings.
Then, counselor-at-law Tyler Nixon shares his analysis of Trump's post-conviction performance in the polls.
The second hour begins with the Managing editor of Covert Action Magazine Jeremy Kuzmarov discussing the latest out of Biden's ceasefire proposal.
The show closes with former CIA whistleblower John Kirakou talking about Scott Ritter's passport being confiscated.
The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.
We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com
Catch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM