Hunter Biden Trial, Presidential Polls, Gaza and More

On this episode of The Final Countdown, hosts Ted Rall and Angie Wong discuss many topics, including Trump's performance in the polls.

The show begins with immigration law expert Andrew Arthur weighing in on Biden's executive order to limit asylum-seeker crossings.Then, counselor-at-law Tyler Nixon shares his analysis of Trump's post-conviction performance in the polls.The second hour begins with the Managing editor of Covert Action Magazine Jeremy Kuzmarov discussing the latest out of Biden's ceasefire proposal.The show closes with former CIA whistleblower John Kirakou talking about Scott Ritter's passport being confiscated.The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comCatch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM

