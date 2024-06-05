https://sputnikglobe.com/20240605/israel-ready-to-take-decisive-actions-against-hezbollah---netanyahu-1118784934.html
Israel Ready to Take Decisive Actions Against Hezbollah - Netanyahu
Israel is ready to take decisive actions against the Lebanese Hezbollah movement in the north, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Wednesday.
"At the beginning of the war, we said we would restore security in the south and the north, and we will … We are ready for very strong actions in the north. One way or another, we will restore security in the north," the prime minister said during his visit to the Qiryat Shemona city in northern Israel.On October 7, 2023, Palestinian movement Hamas launched a large-scale rocket attack against Israel and breached the border, attacking both civilian neighborhoods and military bases. Israel launched retaliatory strikes, introduces a complete blockade of Gaza, and started a ground invasion into the enclave, vowing to eliminate Hamas and rescues hostages. The brutality of Israeli actions sparked outrage in the Middle East with number of militant organizations partially entering the conflict.
TEL AVIV (Sputnik) - Israel is ready to take decisive actions against the Lebanese Hezbollah movement in the north, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Wednesday.