https://sputnikglobe.com/20240605/israel-ready-to-take-decisive-actions-against-hezbollah---netanyahu-1118784934.html

Israel Ready to Take Decisive Actions Against Hezbollah - Netanyahu

Israel Ready to Take Decisive Actions Against Hezbollah - Netanyahu

Sputnik International

Israel is ready to take decisive actions against the Lebanese Hezbollah movement in the north, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Wednesday.

2024-06-05T12:41+0000

2024-06-05T12:41+0000

2024-06-05T12:41+0000

world

middle east

benjamin netanyahu

israel

hezbollah

hamas

israel-gaza conflict

palestine-israel conflict

israel defense forces (idf)

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/04/1e/1118197168_0:161:3071:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_e1987749c120ecfba51a08522a40b7bd.jpg

"At the beginning of the war, we said we would restore security in the south and the north, and we will … We are ready for very strong actions in the north. One way or another, we will restore security in the north," the prime minister said during his visit to the Qiryat Shemona city in northern Israel.On October 7, 2023, Palestinian movement Hamas launched a large-scale rocket attack against Israel and breached the border, attacking both civilian neighborhoods and military bases. Israel launched retaliatory strikes, introduces a complete blockade of Gaza, and started a ground invasion into the enclave, vowing to eliminate Hamas and rescues hostages. The brutality of Israeli actions sparked outrage in the Middle East with number of militant organizations partially entering the conflict.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20240513/biden-only-bluffing-in-threat-to-halt-weapons-flow-to-israel---veteran-diplomats-1118411446.html

israel

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

israel-gaza conflict, palestine-israel conflict, gaza crisis, zionism netanyahu, gaza violence, hezbollah israel