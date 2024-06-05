International
Israel Ready to Take Decisive Actions Against Hezbollah - Netanyahu
Israel Ready to Take Decisive Actions Against Hezbollah - Netanyahu
Israel is ready to take decisive actions against the Lebanese Hezbollah movement in the north, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Wednesday.
"At the beginning of the war, we said we would restore security in the south and the north, and we will … We are ready for very strong actions in the north. One way or another, we will restore security in the north," the prime minister said during his visit to the Qiryat Shemona city in northern Israel.On October 7, 2023, Palestinian movement Hamas launched a large-scale rocket attack against Israel and breached the border, attacking both civilian neighborhoods and military bases. Israel launched retaliatory strikes, introduces a complete blockade of Gaza, and started a ground invasion into the enclave, vowing to eliminate Hamas and rescues hostages. The brutality of Israeli actions sparked outrage in the Middle East with number of militant organizations partially entering the conflict.
israel-gaza conflict, palestine-israel conflict, gaza crisis, zionism netanyahu, gaza violence, hezbollah israel
israel-gaza conflict, palestine-israel conflict, gaza crisis, zionism netanyahu, gaza violence, hezbollah israel

Israel Ready to Take Decisive Actions Against Hezbollah - Netanyahu

12:41 GMT 05.06.2024
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu speaks during a joint press conference with the German Chancellor after their meeting in Jerusalem on March 17, 2024.
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu speaks during a joint press conference with the German Chancellor after their meeting in Jerusalem on March 17, 2024. - Sputnik International, 1920, 05.06.2024
© AFP 2023 / LEO CORREA
TEL AVIV (Sputnik) - Israel is ready to take decisive actions against the Lebanese Hezbollah movement in the north, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Wednesday.
"At the beginning of the war, we said we would restore security in the south and the north, and we will … We are ready for very strong actions in the north. One way or another, we will restore security in the north," the prime minister said during his visit to the Qiryat Shemona city in northern Israel.
On October 7, 2023, Palestinian movement Hamas launched a large-scale rocket attack against Israel and breached the border, attacking both civilian neighborhoods and military bases. Israel launched retaliatory strikes, introduces a complete blockade of Gaza, and started a ground invasion into the enclave, vowing to eliminate Hamas and rescues hostages. The brutality of Israeli actions sparked outrage in the Middle East with number of militant organizations partially entering the conflict.
