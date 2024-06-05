International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240605/lavrov-holds-presser-with-burkina-faso-foreign-minister-traore-1118778369.html
Lavrov Holds Presser With Burkina Faso Foreign Minister Traore
Lavrov Holds Presser With Burkina Faso Foreign Minister Traore
Sputnik International
Russia’s foreign policy chief Sergey Lavrov and his counterpart Karamoko Jean-Marie Traore hold a press conference following bilateral talks.
2024-06-05T10:34+0000
2024-06-05T10:34+0000
world
sergey lavrov
russia
burkina faso
guinea
ibrahim traore
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/06/05/1118778446_0:148:3115:1900_1920x0_80_0_0_0210877da900338ae4990cf904700616.jpg
Sputnik brings you a broadcast from Ouagadougou, Burkina Faso, where Russia’s foreign policy chief Sergey Lavrov and his counterpart Karamoko Jean-Marie Traore hold a press conference following bilateral talks.Lavrov earlier said that the talks would help to operationalize the goals set by Russian President Vladimir Putin and Burkina Faso's President Ibrahim Traore in July 2023 in Saint Petersburg. Follow Sputnik’s live feed to learn more!
russia
burkina faso
guinea
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
Lavrov holds joint press conference with Burkina Faso's Foreign Minister Traore
Sputnik International
Lavrov holds joint press conference with Burkina Faso's Foreign Minister Traore
2024-06-05T10:34+0000
true
PT1S
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/06/05/1118778446_193:0:2924:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_c85a468794e1e5476b9ef39c11fd9717.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
lavrov burkina faso, lavrov traore, russia africa, ibrahim traore putin
lavrov burkina faso, lavrov traore, russia africa, ibrahim traore putin

Lavrov Holds Presser With Burkina Faso Foreign Minister Traore

10:34 GMT 05.06.2024
© Photo : Foreign Ministry / Go to the mediabankRussian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and Burkina Faso's Foreign Minister Karamoko Jean-Marie Traore
Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and Burkina Faso's Foreign Minister Karamoko Jean-Marie Traore - Sputnik International, 1920, 05.06.2024
© Photo : Foreign Ministry
/
Go to the mediabank
Subscribe
Russia’s top diplomat arrived on a working visit to the African continent on June 3 and has already visited Guinea and the Republic of Congo to discuss economic and military-technical cooperation.
Sputnik brings you a broadcast from Ouagadougou, Burkina Faso, where Russia’s foreign policy chief Sergey Lavrov and his counterpart Karamoko Jean-Marie Traore hold a press conference following bilateral talks.
Lavrov earlier said that the talks would help to operationalize the goals set by Russian President Vladimir Putin and Burkina Faso's President Ibrahim Traore in July 2023 in Saint Petersburg.
Follow Sputnik’s live feed to learn more!
© Ruptly
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle playAndroid APK
© 2024 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала