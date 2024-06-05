https://sputnikglobe.com/20240605/lavrov-holds-presser-with-burkina-faso-foreign-minister-traore-1118778369.html

Lavrov Holds Presser With Burkina Faso Foreign Minister Traore

Sputnik International

Russia’s foreign policy chief Sergey Lavrov and his counterpart Karamoko Jean-Marie Traore hold a press conference following bilateral talks.

Sputnik brings you a broadcast from Ouagadougou, Burkina Faso, where Russia’s foreign policy chief Sergey Lavrov and his counterpart Karamoko Jean-Marie Traore hold a press conference following bilateral talks.Lavrov earlier said that the talks would help to operationalize the goals set by Russian President Vladimir Putin and Burkina Faso's President Ibrahim Traore in July 2023 in Saint Petersburg. Follow Sputnik’s live feed to learn more!

