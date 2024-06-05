https://sputnikglobe.com/20240605/lavrov-holds-presser-with-burkina-faso-foreign-minister-traore-1118778369.html
Lavrov Holds Presser With Burkina Faso Foreign Minister Traore
Lavrov Holds Presser With Burkina Faso Foreign Minister Traore
Sputnik International
Russia’s foreign policy chief Sergey Lavrov and his counterpart Karamoko Jean-Marie Traore hold a press conference following bilateral talks.
2024-06-05T10:34+0000
2024-06-05T10:34+0000
2024-06-05T10:34+0000
world
sergey lavrov
russia
burkina faso
guinea
ibrahim traore
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/06/05/1118778446_0:148:3115:1900_1920x0_80_0_0_0210877da900338ae4990cf904700616.jpg
Sputnik brings you a broadcast from Ouagadougou, Burkina Faso, where Russia’s foreign policy chief Sergey Lavrov and his counterpart Karamoko Jean-Marie Traore hold a press conference following bilateral talks.Lavrov earlier said that the talks would help to operationalize the goals set by Russian President Vladimir Putin and Burkina Faso's President Ibrahim Traore in July 2023 in Saint Petersburg. Follow Sputnik’s live feed to learn more!
russia
burkina faso
guinea
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/06/05/1118778446_193:0:2924:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_c85a468794e1e5476b9ef39c11fd9717.jpg
Lavrov holds joint press conference with Burkina Faso's Foreign Minister Traore
Sputnik International
Lavrov holds joint press conference with Burkina Faso's Foreign Minister Traore
2024-06-05T10:34+0000
true
PT1S
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
lavrov burkina faso, lavrov traore, russia africa, ibrahim traore putin
lavrov burkina faso, lavrov traore, russia africa, ibrahim traore putin
Lavrov Holds Presser With Burkina Faso Foreign Minister Traore
Russia’s top diplomat arrived on a working visit to the African continent on June 3 and has already visited Guinea and the Republic of Congo to discuss economic and military-technical cooperation.
Sputnik brings you a broadcast from Ouagadougou, Burkina Faso, where Russia’s foreign policy chief Sergey Lavrov and his counterpart Karamoko Jean-Marie Traore hold a press conference following bilateral talks.
Lavrov earlier said that the talks would help to operationalize the goals set by Russian President Vladimir Putin and Burkina Faso's President Ibrahim Traore in July 2023 in Saint Petersburg.
Follow Sputnik’s live feed to learn more!