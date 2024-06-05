https://sputnikglobe.com/20240605/nato-would-stand-no-chance-against-russia-china-military-alliance--analyst-1118772307.html
‘NATO Would Stand No Chance’ Against Russia-China Military Alliance – Analyst
'NATO Would Stand No Chance' Against Russia-China Military Alliance – Analyst
The United States has historically worked to prevent an alliance between Russia and China, but the two global powers have joined together in an effort to guard themselves against Western aggression.
One year before his death Henry Kissenger, a consequential – and highly controversial – former US Secretary of State, saw the writing on the wall.Kissenger made the comments in an article entitled “How to Avoid Another World War” in the British magazine The Spectator, noting that Russia’s “thousands of nuclear weapons” make it “one of the world’s two largest nuclear powers.”With characteristic braggadocio, the veteran strategist’s remarks were slammed by the Ukrainian government and criticized by a fair number of Western liberals, by then fully convinced of the United States’ duty to once again safeguard freedom and democracy.The West’s apparent indifference towards the prospect of nuclear war and strategic incompetence in allowing Russia and China to join forces was criticized by former security analyst Dr. David Oualaalou, who discussed the latest developments in the Russo-Ukrainian conflict on Sputnik’s The Critical Hour program Tuesday.“Putin will not bluff on this, because this is what's going to be expected of the Russians, the Russian people, from their leader to defend the country by any means, as we are pushing more and more,” said Oualaalou, noting that Moscow views the conflict as a matter of existential importance.“He's talking to his lawyers, the officers – they are looking for ways on how to opt out of this kind of involvement with NATO. Frankly, if I may use the term here, it's about time for Hungary to make a decision whether to leave NATO altogether.”Oualaalou noted that the increasing unpopularity of Western involvement in the ongoing proxy war is leading to a surge in popularity for the right-wing across Europe, with French politician Marine Le Pen rising in popularity while suggesting the country should leave NATO.Kissenger, credited with setting the United States on a path towards global dominance in the 1970s, worked to ensure China and Russia remained divided during his time as US Secretary of State, pursuing an opening of relations with China to pull them closer to the US. But Western bellicosity has now functioned to create a strong partnership between the two countries, Oualaalou argued – forming an alliance that Western powers would not be able to overcome through military means.
‘NATO Would Stand No Chance’ Against Russia-China Military Alliance – Analyst
The United States has historically worked to prevent an alliance between Russia and China, but the two global powers have joined together in an effort to guard themselves against Western aggression.
One year before his death Henry Kissenger, a consequential – and highly controversial
– former US Secretary of State, saw the writing on the wall.
“The time is approaching to build on the strategic changes which have already been accomplished and to integrate them into a new structure towards achieving peace through negotiation,” said
the top diplomat, urging an end to Ukraine’s Western-backed war against Russia.
Kissenger made the comments in an article entitled “How to Avoid Another World War” in the British magazine The Spectator, noting that Russia’s “thousands of nuclear weapons” make it “one of the world’s two largest nuclear powers.”
With characteristic braggadocio, the veteran strategist’s remarks were slammed
by the Ukrainian government and criticized by a fair number of Western liberals, by then fully convinced of the United States’ duty to once again safeguard freedom
and democracy
.
The West’s apparent indifference towards the prospect of nuclear war and strategic incompetence in allowing Russia and China to join forces was criticized by former security analyst Dr. David Oualaalou, who discussed the latest developments in the Russo-Ukrainian conflict on Sputnik’s The Critical Hour program Tuesday.
3 December 2023, 17:24 GMT
“Putin will not bluff on this, because this is what's going to be expected of the Russians, the Russian people, from their leader to defend the country by any means, as we are pushing more and more,” said Oualaalou, noting that Moscow views the conflict as a matter of existential importance.
“The idea to me, the way I look at it, is [Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor] Orban does not want to have his country caught in the middle of this, being a member of NATO or not at this point,” he added, characterizing the European leader as a voice of sanity on the issue.
“He's talking to his lawyers, the officers – they are looking for ways on how to opt out of this kind of involvement with NATO. Frankly, if I may use the term here, it's about time for Hungary to make a decision whether to leave NATO altogether.”
Oualaalou noted that the increasing unpopularity of Western involvement in the ongoing proxy war is leading to a surge in popularity for the right-wing across Europe, with French politician Marine Le Pen rising in popularity while suggesting the country should leave NATO.
18 September 2022, 15:20 GMT
Kissenger, credited with setting the United States on a path towards global dominance in the 1970s, worked to ensure China and Russia remained divided during his time as US Secretary of State, pursuing an opening of relations with China to pull them closer to the US. But Western bellicosity has now functioned to create a strong partnership between the two countries, Oualaalou argued – forming an alliance that Western powers would not be able to overcome through military means.
“[With] these two countries – Russia and China – joined by others, NATO would stand no chance. The US would stand no chance,” he claimed. “Russia will not bluff. The Chinese work with the Russians in this aspect and [they] ain't going to be bluffing either, because also the Chinese have calculus and the calculus is once the dust settles in the Ukraine, the Pacific theater is going to be next. So they want to prevent that from ever getting to that to begin with.”