Pictures: SPIEF 2024 Kicks Off in Russia's St. Petersburg
Pictures: SPIEF 2024 Kicks Off in Russia's St. Petersburg
The 27th annual St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF) started on Wednesday. With over 17,000 participants from 130 countries, this year's seminal business event looks to provide a fruitful platform for guests from around the world to network and share their expertise aimed at comprehensive sustainable development.
SPIEF 2024's central theme is the Foundations of a Multipolar World – the Formation of New Areas of Growth."Stability and justice in a multipolar world are possible only if new centers of influence emerge, which can express their views on global issues and participate in the creation of a new world order. The development of new growth points requires the active participation of different countries and regions that are ready to take responsibility for their future," said Anton Kobyakov, advisor to the president and deputy chairman and executive secretary of the SPIEF Organizing Committee.Since 2005, SPIEF has been held under the auspices of the Russian president. This year, Vladimir Putin is also expected to address attendees.Take a look at Sputnik's gallery for a sneak peek:
Pictures: SPIEF 2024 Kicks Off in Russia's St. Petersburg

10:30 GMT 05.06.2024 (Updated: 16:27 GMT 05.06.2024)
The 27th annual St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF) started on Wednesday. With over 17,000 participants from 130 countries, this year's seminal business event looks to provide a fruitful platform for guests from around the world to network and share their expertise aimed at comprehensive sustainable development.
SPIEF 2024's central theme is the Foundations of a Multipolar World – the Formation of New Areas of Growth.
"Stability and justice in a multipolar world are possible only if new centers of influence emerge, which can express their views on global issues and participate in the creation of a new world order. The development of new growth points requires the active participation of different countries and regions that are ready to take responsibility for their future," said Anton Kobyakov, advisor to the president and deputy chairman and executive secretary of the SPIEF Organizing Committee.
Since 2005, SPIEF has been held under the auspices of the Russian president. This year, Vladimir Putin is also expected to address attendees.
Take a look at Sputnik's gallery for a sneak peek:
St. Petersburg International Economic Forum 2024 logo.

St. Petersburg International Economic Forum 2024 logo.

St. Petersburg International Economic Forum 2024 logo. - Sputnik International
1/15
© Sputnik / Alexandr Kryazhev
/
Go to the mediabank

St. Petersburg International Economic Forum 2024 logo.

The stand of Russia's Lada car brand at the SPIEF.

The stand of Russia's Lada car brand at the SPIEF.

The stand of Russia&#x27;s Lada car brand at the SPIEF. - Sputnik International
2/15
© Sputnik / Alexandr Kryazhev
/
Go to the mediabank

The stand of Russia's Lada car brand at the SPIEF.

© Sputnik / Sergey Bobylev / Go to the mediabank

This year’s SPIEF business program consists of four thematic tracks: "Transition to a Multipolar World Economy", "Goals and Objectives of Russia's New Economic Cycle", "Technologies for Leadership", and "A Healthy Society, Traditional Values, and Social Development: the Priority of the State".

This year’s SPIEF business program consists of four thematic tracks: &quot;Transition to a Multipolar World Economy&quot;, &quot;Goals and Objectives of Russia&#x27;s New Economic Cycle&quot;, &quot;Technologies for Leadership&quot;, and &quot;A Healthy Society, Traditional Values, and Social Development: the Priority of the State&quot;. - Sputnik International
3/15
© Sputnik / Sergey Bobylev
/
Go to the mediabank

This year’s SPIEF business program consists of four thematic tracks: "Transition to a Multipolar World Economy", "Goals and Objectives of Russia's New Economic Cycle", "Technologies for Leadership", and "A Healthy Society, Traditional Values, and Social Development: the Priority of the State".

© Sputnik / Alexandr Kryazhev / Go to the mediabank

Women posing for a photo in front of the Saint Isaac's Cathedral that has been decorated with SPIEF-themed banners.

Women posing for a photo in front of the Saint Isaac&#x27;s Cathedral that has been decorated with SPIEF-themed banners. - Sputnik International
4/15
© Sputnik / Alexandr Kryazhev
/
Go to the mediabank

Women posing for a photo in front of the Saint Isaac's Cathedral that has been decorated with SPIEF-themed banners.

© Sputnik / Sergey Bobylev / Go to the mediabank

The program includes more than 150 thematic sessions and upwards of 1,000 moderators and speakers. The discussions hope to provide insight into Russia's place and role in the emerging multipolar world order.

The program includes more than 150 thematic sessions and upwards of 1,000 moderators and speakers. The discussions hope to provide insight into Russia&#x27;s place and role in the emerging multipolar world order. - Sputnik International
5/15
© Sputnik / Sergey Bobylev
/
Go to the mediabank

The program includes more than 150 thematic sessions and upwards of 1,000 moderators and speakers. The discussions hope to provide insight into Russia's place and role in the emerging multipolar world order.

Russian companies representing their brands at the SPIEF 2024.
Russian companies representing their brands at the SPIEF 2024 - Sputnik International
6/15
© Photo : Roscongress Foundation/Yulia Egorova
Russian companies representing their brands at the SPIEF 2024.
© Photo : Roscongress Foundation/Evgeniy Reutov

SPIEF 2024 participants are also expected to discuss the necessary conditions for the development of international relations and new growth points. SBER (Russia's banking and tech giant) has developed a robotic dog that has a 360-degree camera on its back for candid shots at the forum.

SPIEF 2024 participants are also expected to discuss the necessary conditions for the development of international relations and new growth points. SBER (Russia&#x27;s banking and tech giant) has developed a robotic dog that has a 360-degree camera on its back for candid shots at the forum. - Sputnik International
7/15
© Photo : Roscongress Foundation/Evgeniy Reutov

SPIEF 2024 participants are also expected to discuss the necessary conditions for the development of international relations and new growth points. SBER (Russia's banking and tech giant) has developed a robotic dog that has a 360-degree camera on its back for candid shots at the forum.

© Sputnik / Alexei Danichev / Go to the mediabank

Flags with the SPIEF 2024 logo up on the St. Isaac's Square in St. Petersburg.

Flags with the SPIEF 2024 logo up on the St. Isaac&#x27;s Square in St. Petersburg. - Sputnik International
8/15
© Sputnik / Alexei Danichev
/
Go to the mediabank

Flags with the SPIEF 2024 logo up on the St. Isaac's Square in St. Petersburg.

Inside the halls of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum.
Inside the halls of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum - Sputnik International
9/15
© Sputnik / Alexandr Kryazhev
/
Go to the mediabank
Inside the halls of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum.
Guests arrive at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum in Russia.
Guests arrive at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum in Russia - Sputnik International
10/15
© Sputnik / Sergey Bobylev
/
Go to the mediabank
Guests arrive at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum in Russia.
Aeroflot flight attendants at the SPIEF 2024. Aeroflot is the flag carrier and the largest airline in Russia.
Aeroflot flight attendants at the SPIEF 2024. Aeroflot is the flag carrier and the largest airline in Russia - Sputnik International
11/15
© Photo : Roscongress Foundation/Evgeniy Reutov
Aeroflot flight attendants at the SPIEF 2024. Aeroflot is the flag carrier and the largest airline in Russia.
© Photo : Roscongress Foundation/Yulia Egorova

SPIEF 2024's program includes more than 10 business dialogues, including the EAEU - ASEAN, Russia - Africa, Russia - Latin America, Russia - China, Russia - South Africa and other bilateral meetings.

SPIEF 2024&#x27;s program includes more than 10 business dialogues, including the EAEU - ASEAN, Russia - Africa, Russia - Latin America, Russia - China, Russia - South Africa and other bilateral meetings. - Sputnik International
12/15
© Photo : Roscongress Foundation/Yulia Egorova

SPIEF 2024's program includes more than 10 business dialogues, including the EAEU - ASEAN, Russia - Africa, Russia - Latin America, Russia - China, Russia - South Africa and other bilateral meetings.

Russia's state firm Rostov region's stand at SPIEF 2024.

Russia's state firm Rostov region's stand at SPIEF 2024.

Russia&#x27;s state firm Rostov region&#x27;s stand at SPIEF 2024. - Sputnik International
13/15
© Sputnik / Sergey Bobylev
/
Go to the mediabank

Russia's state firm Rostov region's stand at SPIEF 2024.

© Photo : Roscongress Foundation/Yulia Egorova

Hongqi, a Chinese luxury car brand, displays its vehicles at SPIEF 2024.

Hongqi, a Chinese luxury car brand, displays its vehicles at SPIEF 2024. - Sputnik International
14/15
© Photo : Roscongress Foundation/Yulia Egorova

Hongqi, a Chinese luxury car brand, displays its vehicles at SPIEF 2024.

© Sputnik / Sergey Bobylev / Go to the mediabank

Besides the 17,000+ guests, the forum will also welcome some 3,400 media representatives.

Besides the 17,000+ guests, the forum will also welcome some 3,400 media representatives. - Sputnik International
15/15
© Sputnik / Sergey Bobylev
/
Go to the mediabank

Besides the 17,000+ guests, the forum will also welcome some 3,400 media representatives.

