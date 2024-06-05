Pictures: SPIEF 2024 Kicks Off in Russia's St. Petersburg
The 27th annual St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF) started on Wednesday. With over 17,000 participants from 130 countries, this year's seminal business event looks to provide a fruitful platform for guests from around the world to network and share their expertise aimed at comprehensive sustainable development.
SPIEF 2024's central theme is the Foundations of a Multipolar World – the Formation of New Areas of Growth."Stability and justice in a multipolar world are possible only if new centers of influence emerge, which can express their views on global issues and participate in the creation of a new world order. The development of new growth points requires the active participation of different countries and regions that are ready to take responsibility for their future," said Anton Kobyakov, advisor to the president and deputy chairman and executive secretary of the SPIEF Organizing Committee.Since 2005, SPIEF has been held under the auspices of the Russian president. This year, Vladimir Putin is also expected to address attendees.Take a look at Sputnik's gallery for a sneak peek:
This year’s SPIEF business program consists of four thematic tracks: "Transition to a Multipolar World Economy", "Goals and Objectives of Russia's New Economic Cycle", "Technologies for Leadership", and "A Healthy Society, Traditional Values, and Social Development: the Priority of the State".
The program includes more than 150 thematic sessions and upwards of 1,000 moderators and speakers. The discussions hope to provide insight into Russia's place and role in the emerging multipolar world order.
SPIEF 2024 participants are also expected to discuss the necessary conditions for the development of international relations and new growth points. SBER (Russia's banking and tech giant) has developed a robotic dog that has a 360-degree camera on its back for candid shots at the forum.
