https://sputnikglobe.com/20240605/study-shows-weight-loss-drugs-could-fight-cancers-1118771909.html

Study Shows Weight-Loss Drugs Could Fight Cancers

Study Shows Weight-Loss Drugs Could Fight Cancers

Sputnik International

Over a 15-year period, the study compared cancer rates among patients who used the weight-loss jabs for at least a year to; those who had undergone bariatric surgery; to those who had no treatment.

2024-06-05T05:39+0000

2024-06-05T05:39+0000

2024-06-05T05:39+0000

beyond politics

society

study

medical study

health

cancer

weight loss

obesity

cancer treatment

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/06/05/1118773648_0:160:3072:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_a060238379203ef1a91ea756e25de599.jpg

A study presented at the world’s largest cancer conference found that patients who take weight loss drugs are 19% less likely to develop 13 obesity-related cancers, including ovarian, liver, colorectal, pancreatic, and breast cancer while halving the chance of developing bowel cancer in patients with type 2 diabetes. Experts are saying weight loss jabs from brands like Ozempic and Wegovy could potentially “delay” or even prevent cancer.The Case Western Reserve University in the US state of Ohio led the study which looked at research involving 34,000 obese people. Over a 15-year period, the study compared cancer rates among patients who used the weight-loss jabs for at least a year to; those who had undergone bariatric surgery; to those who had no treatment.They found that not only do the jabs play a potential role in preventing and treating cancer, but also found that patients were half as likely to die over a 15-year period compared to patients not taking weight loss drugs, or GLP-1 receptor agonists (RA). The research also found that those who had undergone bariatric surgery saw their risk of cancer fall by 19%, although those who used their jabs lost “significantly” more weight.The authors add that laboratory and mice research has shown that “GLP-1s cause the death of cancer cells and prevent them from multiplying” while other studies have suggested that they reduce inflammation. However, scientists also believe that other factors could play into their patients' good health including reducing a patient’s desire to smoke or drink alcohol, and the prevention of inflammation.In May of last year, it was reported that a small study conducted at Maynooth University in Ireland found that GLP-1 analogs like semaglutide could restore naturally occurring anticancer cells. These study authors explained that people with obesity are at a greater risk of developing cancer because their natural killer (NK) cells are rendered useless.

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Mary Manley https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/01/0b/1092187887_0:0:2048:2049_100x100_80_0_0_0c2cc4c84f89aff034cc55bb01fb6697.jpg

Mary Manley https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/01/0b/1092187887_0:0:2048:2049_100x100_80_0_0_0c2cc4c84f89aff034cc55bb01fb6697.jpg

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Mary Manley https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/01/0b/1092187887_0:0:2048:2049_100x100_80_0_0_0c2cc4c84f89aff034cc55bb01fb6697.jpg

weight loss drug, health, obesity, cancer, cancer cells, fight cancer, fight obesity, obesity treatment, cancer treatment