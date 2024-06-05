Syrian Man Opens Fire on US Embassy in Lebanon, Detained by Lebanese Military
06:49 GMT 05.06.2024 (Updated: 06:51 GMT 05.06.2024)
CAIRO (Sputnik) - A Syrian citizen opened fire on the US Embassy in Lebanon in the suburbs of Beirut, but was injured and detained by Lebanese military, the Lebanese armed forces said on Wednesday.
Earlier in the day, the Lebanese NNA news agency reported that shooting was heard in the area of the US embassy.
"The US embassy in Lebanon in ... was shot at by a person with Syrian citizenship. Military in the area responded to the gunfire and the shooter was injured. He was detained and sent to hospital for treatment. Work is underway to establish the circumstances of the incident," the armed forces said in a statement.
❗️A Syrian man opened fire on the US Embassy in Beirut, Lebanon, was wounded and detained by the military, the Lebanese army said. pic.twitter.com/PAeAlbMsqb— Sputnik (@SputnikInt) June 5, 2024