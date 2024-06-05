https://sputnikglobe.com/20240605/taliban-delegation-arrives-in-st-petersburg-to-attend-spief-1118776537.html

Taliban Delegation Arrives in St. Petersburg to Attend SPIEF

Afghanistan's delegation headed by the Taliban*-led government's () Acting Labor Minister Abdul Hanan Omari, has arrived in St. Petersburg for participation in the city-hosted International Economic Forum (SPIEF), the Afghan Embassy in Moscow told Sputnik on Wednesday.

afghanistan

A diplomat at Afghan Mission in Moscow answered a curtly "Yes," when asked about the delegation's arrival for the forum. On Tuesday, the Russian Foreign Ministry dismissed reports that members of the Afghan government from the Taliban refused to attend this year's SPIEF, adding that the acting labor minister was already on his way to the Russian city. The Taliban came to power in August 2021, toppling a US-backed government as NATO troops were leaving after almost 20 years of military presence in Afghanistan. The Taliban government is not recognized by the United Nations. Numerous countries and international organizations responded to the Taliban takeover by cutting aid and ties with Kabul.*An organization under UN sanctions for terrorist activities

