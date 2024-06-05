https://sputnikglobe.com/20240605/turkey-wants-to-join-brics-washington-post-dying-in-darkness-zelenskys-sham-summit-in-switzerland-1118770769.html
Turkiye Wants to Join BRICS; WaPo Dying in Darkness; Zelensky's Sham Summit in Switzerland
The Washington Post is making dramatic changes due to losing over 70 million dollars and 50% of its audience in 2023 alone.
Turkey Wants to Join BRICS; Washington Post Dying in Darkness; Zelensky's Sham Summit in Switzerland
Mark Sleboda, an international relations and security analyst, joins us to discuss NATO plans for rushing troops to the Russian border and Turkiye's desire to join BRICS.Dr. Radhika Desai, author, professor in the Department of Political Studies, and Director of the Geopolitical Economy Research Group at the University of Manitoba in Canada, joins us to discuss Zelensky's sham summit in Switzerland.Jim Kavanagh, political and cultural analyst and writer for Jim Kavanagh's substack, joins us to discuss Dr. Fauci's testimony before Congress and the government's investigation to determine the origin of COVID.Misty Winston, radio host, free speech activist, and press freedom activist, joins us to discuss the Gaza hostage deal and the crackdown on college protesters.Dr. David Oualaalou, international geopolitical consultant, veteran, author, joins us to discuss joins us to discuss concerns about a nuclear confrontation.Dr. Gerald Horne, Professor of History at the University of Houston, TX, author, historian, and researcher, discusses Turkiye's move to join BRICS and the coup plot in Congo.Steve Poikonen, host of AM WakeUp & SlowNewsDay live on Rokfin & Rumble, joins us to discuss The Washington Post making dramatic changes due to losing over 70 million dollars and 50% of its audience in 2023 alone.Christopher Helali, educator, researcher, and geopolitical analyst, joins us to discuss Cuba.The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comCatch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM
2024
Sputnik International
04:17 GMT 05.06.2024 (Updated: 11:22 GMT 05.06.2024)
The Washington Post is making dramatic changes due to losing over 70 million dollars and 50% of its audience in 2023 alone.
The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.
