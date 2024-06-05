https://sputnikglobe.com/20240605/ukraine-war-critic-yanked-from-plane-ceasefire-rejected-asylum-order-1118768576.html

Ukraine War Critic Yanked From Plane, Ceasefire Rejected, Asylum Order

The Washington Post corrects a smear of anti-imperialist journalists, and Time Magazine embarrasses the US president.

Former US diplomat and former senior foreign policy advisor Jim Jatras joins Misfits hosts Michelle Witte and John Kiriakou to discuss Israel’s latest attack in Syria, Israel’s rejection of the ceasefire plan touted by President Joe Biden last week, what pressure the Israeli prime minister faces to either accept or reject any peace plan, the US considering Ukraine's desire to use American weapons to attack Russia in its own territory, why GOP senators are vowing to block all of Biden's nominees, and the removal of a critic of US policy in Ukraine from a plane at JFK Airport in New York, without explanation and apparently without legal justificatoin.Immigration attorney and writer for The Asylumist Jason Dzubow discusses the White House’s new executive order on immigration, whether shutting down the border after migrant encounters reach a certain threshold will have any long-term impact on migration, whether the order will have the political impact the Biden administration is hoping for, and how the US could be making the immigration process more efficient and predictable.Author, political scientist, and host of the American Exception podcast Aaron Good discusses the leadership shakeup at the Washington Post and the paper’s attacks on Grayzone journalists, Dr. Anthony Fauci's testimony before Congress on the investigation of covid 19, and the beginning of Hunter Biden's gun charges trial in Delaware.Author, writer, and social justice/environmental organizer Tina Landis discusses a new report alleging that carbon trading schemes are mostly junk, whether market forces can ever be harnessed to mitigate climate change, and the current heat wave in India.The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comCatch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM

