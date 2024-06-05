https://sputnikglobe.com/20240605/us-takes-gaza-ceasefire-proposal-to-unsc-as-israel-prepares-for-war-in-southern-lebanon-1118769513.html

US Takes Gaza Ceasefire Proposal to UNSC as Israel Prepares for War in Southern Lebanon

On this episode of The Backstory, host Rachel Blevins tackled several stories from around the globe, including the US' ceasefire proposal to the UN Security Council.

Rachel began Tuesday's show by hosting lawyer and political commentator Steve Gill, who discussed the opening of Hunter Biden's criminal case.Following a discussion on Hunter Biden, Rachel spoke to Professor of International Law at the University of Law Francis Anthony Boyle about the US' plan to present a new resolution to the UN Security Council that calls for a unilateral ceasefire in the Gaza Strip.Veteran War Correspondent and Journalist Elijah Magnier would then join the show to discuss the inflamed tensions along the Lebanese-Israeli border, as the Israeli government makes the decision on whether or not they will go to war with Hezbollah.In the final segment, Rachel spoke to International Relations and Security Analyst Mark Sleboda about NATO's plans for a potential conflict with Russia.The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comCatch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM

