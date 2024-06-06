https://sputnikglobe.com/20240606/bidens-competence-questioned-israel-targets-us-lawmakers-fbi-on-january-6-1118794436.html

Biden's Competence Questioned, Israel Targets US Lawmakers, FBI on January 6

Biden's Competence Questioned, Israel Targets US Lawmakers, FBI on January 6

The CIA director travels once more for futile negotiations, as pundits wonder whether foreign policy could shape the 2024 election.

Writer and journalist Daniel Lazare joins Misfits hosts Michelle Witte and John Kiriakou to discuss more reporting about concerns over President Joe Biden's mental acuity, where Republicans actually fall with regard to the weaponization of government, Hunter Biden’s seemingly weak defense and whether it’s enough to counter a similarly weak law, the likelihood of jury nullification in Hunter's case, the Chicago police preparing for protests during the Democratic National Convention, and Israeli interference in US elections.Veteran FBI special agent and whistleblower for the Bureau Jane Turner discusses the deal struck by FBI whistleblower Marcus Allen, why he challenged the FBI’s narrative about what its informants were doing during the January 6th riots in Washington, what two new Boeing whistleblowers have to say about the company’s safety culture, and what to expect from the US government when it comes to cracking down on Boeing.Director of the Geopolitical Economy Research Group at University of Manitoba Radhika Desai discusses new reporting on the record number of wealthy people and record wealth concentration across the world, how this increase relates to backsliding in poverty eradication, how the military industrial complex promotes poverty, the Biden administration's attempt to support non-military manufacturing at home, fears that the global fertility rate will drop below the point needed to keep a constant population, and efforts to silence Palestinian history in US universities.The Misfits also discuss the censuring of Iran over nuclear actions and the inundation of legalized gambling in US society.The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comCatch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM

