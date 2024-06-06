https://sputnikglobe.com/20240606/bidens-interview-with-time-magazine-nato-war-preparation-israel-expands-operations-and-more-1118787281.html
Biden's Interview with Time Magazine, NATO War Preparation, Israel Expands Operations and More
On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Jamarl Thomas and Melik Abdul discuss a wide array of topics, including NATO's 'war preparation' and the latest out of Gaza.
The show begins with International relations and security analyst Mark Sleboda sharing his perspective on the latest out of Ukraine and NATO's "war preparation."The second hour starts with attorney Steve Gill sharing his analysis of the latest developments from Hunter Biden's gun trial.Then, journalist Peter Coffin weighs in on the relatives of the Sandy Hook massacre victims requesting for Alex Jones' media company to be liquidated.The third hour begins with Beirut-based journalist Esteban Carillo discussing the latest out of Gaza amid a proposed ceasefire plan.The show closes with Pakistani journalist Hamza Azhar Salam weighing in on former Prime Minister Imran Khan's acquittal.The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.
On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Jamarl Thomas and Melik Abdul discuss a wide array of topics, including NATO's 'war preparation' and the latest out of Gaza.
The show begins with International relations and security analyst Mark Sleboda sharing his perspective on the latest out of Ukraine and NATO's "war preparation."
The second hour starts with attorney Steve Gill sharing his analysis of the latest developments from Hunter Biden's gun trial.
Then, journalist Peter Coffin weighs in on the relatives of the Sandy Hook massacre victims requesting for Alex Jones' media company to be liquidated.
The third hour begins with Beirut-based journalist Esteban Carillo discussing the latest out of Gaza amid a proposed ceasefire plan.
The show closes with Pakistani journalist Hamza Azhar Salam weighing in on former Prime Minister Imran Khan's acquittal.
The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.
We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com
Catch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM