https://sputnikglobe.com/20240606/bidens-interview-with-time-magazine-nato-war-preparation-israel-expands-operations-and-more-1118787281.html

Biden's Interview with Time Magazine, NATO War Preparation, Israel Expands Operations and More

Biden's Interview with Time Magazine, NATO War Preparation, Israel Expands Operations and More

Sputnik International

On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Jamarl Thomas and Melik Abdul discuss a wide array of topics, including NATO's 'war preparation' and the latest out of Gaza.

2024-06-06T04:14+0000

2024-06-06T04:14+0000

2024-06-06T09:15+0000

fault lines

ukraine

nato

hunter biden

alex jones

gaza strip

radio

joe biden

israel

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/06/05/1118789147_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_9b451ad9c6f27d60c6aff66f4d55e0e9.png

Biden's Interview with Time Magazine, NATO War Preparation, Israel Expands Operations and More Sputnik International On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Jamarl Thomas and Melik Abdul discuss a wide array of topics, including NATO's 'war preparation' and the latest out of Gaza.

The show begins with International relations and security analyst Mark Sleboda sharing his perspective on the latest out of Ukraine and NATO's "war preparation."The second hour starts with attorney Steve Gill sharing his analysis of the latest developments from Hunter Biden's gun trial.Then, journalist Peter Coffin weighs in on the relatives of the Sandy Hook massacre victims requesting for Alex Jones' media company to be liquidated.The third hour begins with Beirut-based journalist Esteban Carillo discussing the latest out of Gaza amid a proposed ceasefire plan.The show closes with Pakistani journalist Hamza Azhar Salam weighing in on former Prime Minister Imran Khan's acquittal.The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comCatch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM

ukraine

gaza strip

israel

palestine

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Melik Abdul https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/05/0f/1110380196_0:72:1365:1438_100x100_80_0_0_9986d5f38d8c64aaa36cfd76771b1b60.jpg

Melik Abdul https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/05/0f/1110380196_0:72:1365:1438_100x100_80_0_0_9986d5f38d8c64aaa36cfd76771b1b60.jpg

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Melik Abdul https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/05/0f/1110380196_0:72:1365:1438_100x100_80_0_0_9986d5f38d8c64aaa36cfd76771b1b60.jpg

fault lines, hunter biden trial, ceasefire for gaza, alex jones latest, nato-russia war