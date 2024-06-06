https://sputnikglobe.com/20240606/brics-expert-forum-at-spief-economic-growth-and-modernization-1118810867.html
BRICS Expert Forum at SPIEF: Economic Growth and Modernization
BRICS Expert Forum at SPIEF: Economic Growth and Modernization
Sputnik brings you a broadcast from Saint Petersburg International Economic Forum where top Russian and Chinese experts participate in discussion dubbed “Promoting growth through partnerships, jointly exploring paths to modernization”.
Sputnik brings you a broadcast from Saint Petersburg International Economic Forum where top Russian and Chinese experts participate in discussion dubbed "Promoting growth through partnerships, jointly exploring paths to modernization".Moscow, Beijing and other powers are working on establishment of de-dollarized global economy and financial system that can not be weaponized by the Western nations.The discussion is endorsed by Rossiya Segodnya Media Group and Xinhua News Agency.
In the recent decades, Russia and China have established a number of international economic organization that act as a beacon for emerging nations of Global South and promote philosophy of the multipolar world.
Sputnik brings you a broadcast from Saint Petersburg International Economic Forum where top Russian and Chinese experts participate in discussion dubbed “Promoting growth through partnerships, jointly exploring paths to modernization”.
Moscow, Beijing and other powers are working on establishment of de-dollarized global economy and financial system that can not be weaponized by the Western nations.
The discussion is endorsed by Rossiya Segodnya Media Group and Xinhua News Agency.
Follow Sputnik’s live broadcast to learn more!