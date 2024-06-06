International
LIVE: Philosophers, Sociologists, Media Figures Convene to Focus on BRICS Culture at SPIEF
On this episode of The Final Countdown hosts Ted Rall and Angie Wong discuss various current events including the latest out of Hunter Biden's gun trial.
The show begins with media commentator Mitch Roschelle analyzing the latest out of Hunter Biden's gun trial.Then, cartoonist Scott Stantis weighs in on new Boeing whistleblowers coming forward.Later, senior Asia Pacific international policy expert Sourabh Gupta joins the show to share his perspective on the results of the Indian elections.The show closes with RT journalist Nebojsa Malic joining the show to talk about NATO preparing its armies for what they believe will be a potential war.The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comCatch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM
04:15 GMT 06.06.2024
The Final Countdown
Hunter Biden's Ex-Wife Testifies, New Boeing Whistleblowers, Indian Elections, NATO War Plan
Angie Wong
Ted Rall
The show begins with media commentator Mitch Roschelle analyzing the latest out of Hunter Biden's gun trial.
Then, cartoonist Scott Stantis weighs in on new Boeing whistleblowers coming forward.
Later, senior Asia Pacific international policy expert Sourabh Gupta joins the show to share his perspective on the results of the Indian elections.
The show closes with RT journalist Nebojsa Malic joining the show to talk about NATO preparing its armies for what they believe will be a potential war.
The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.
We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com
Catch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM
