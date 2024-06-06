https://sputnikglobe.com/20240606/macron-promises-new-fighter-jets-in-latest-effort-to-prop-up-ukraine-1118822521.html

Macron Promises New Fighter Jets in Latest Effort to Prop Up Ukraine

Although Macron has been a fierce defender of the Kiev regime, his recent statements about sending Mirage 2000 warplanes to Ukraine may be nothing more than political posture before European elections, leading EU policy analyst and co-editor of Le Monde Moderne magazine Alexis Poulin told Sputnik.

President Emmanuel Macron, long considered perhaps Europe’s foremost anti-Russia hawk, committed to sending his country’s Mirage 2000 warplanes to Ukraine during an appearance on French television Thursday.The aircraft, a single-engine, delta wing jet fighter manufactured by Dassault Aviation, had been requested by Ukrainian Air Force commander Mykola Oleshchuk earlier this year.Macron had refused to offer the plane to Ukraine as recently as February while signing a bilateral agreement with Kiev that nonetheless granted Volodymyr Zelensky an extra €3 billion in additional lethal aid this year.The French president, who has repeatedly placed support for Ukraine as among his top priorities even as Russia has increasingly liberated more territory near the northern city of Kharkov. Recent reports suggest the Ukrainian military is nearing collapse amid personnel shortages and a lack of discipline and morale.Although Macron has been perhaps the most aggressive of Europe’s leaders in supporting Ukraine’s war against Russia, his comments Thursday suggest he is “not in an escalation mood,” Poulin said.“There’s been a very blurry explanation of what the conflict would be, maybe because he knows that escalation is very dangerous for all parties given the latest declaration of Vladimir Putin saying that he could also provide some weapons to allies of Russia to strike allies of Ukraine,” Poulin added.President Macron said he would officially announce the new policy Friday when Zelensky visits France to take part in annual D-Day anniversary celebrations. This year’s commemoration has drawn controversy for not including officials from the Russian Federation. The Soviet Union experienced the greatest loss of life in liberating Europe from the Nazi regime with some 27 million Soviet troops dying in the effort.Meanwhile, Ukrainian nationalists like Stepan Bandera, who is celebrated by the Kiev regime, formed an important part of the Nazis’ military force in Eastern Europe.“A lot of the speeches from Joe Biden to Emmanuel Macron [were] referring to the situation in Ukraine, saying that this was about democracy, this was about fighting for liberties, and we have a sort of a moral duty towards Ukraine.”“It's more, I think, a political posture than anything else,” he concluded about Macron’s comments. “Macron was not telling a lot about the plans, about the coalition and about the aid that is coming to Ukraine in the coming weeks.”

