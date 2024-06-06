https://sputnikglobe.com/20240606/new-boeing-whistleblower-washington-post-struggles-zelenskys-peace-summit-and-more-1118796411.html
New Boeing Whistleblower, Washington Post Struggles, Zelensky's 'Peace Summit' and More
New Boeing Whistleblower, Washington Post Struggles, Zelensky's 'Peace Summit' and More
Sputnik International
On this episode of The Backstory, host Rachel Blevins discussed several topics from around the world, including the latest from the Hunter Biden criminal trial.
2024-06-06T04:19+0000
2024-06-06T04:19+0000
2024-06-06T09:50+0000
the backstory
radio
ukraine
volodymyr zelensky
hunter biden
boeing
joe biden
washington post
national transportation safety board
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/06/05/1118796252_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_17aaf6246fe373133136d8b0d6e1a8d2.png
New Boeing Whistleblower, Washington Post Struggles, Zelensky's 'Peace Summit' and More
Sputnik International
On this episode of The Backstory, host Rachel Blevins discussed several topics from around the world, including the latest from the Hunter Biden criminal trial.
Rachel opened the show on Wednesday by hosting podcaster, political analyst and activist Craig 'Pasta' Jardula, who spoke about the latest news from the Hunter Biden criminal trial.Following the discussion on Hunter Biden's legal woes, Rachel spoke to journalist, cartoonist, and co-host of The Final Countdown on Radio Sputnik Ted Rall about the Washington Post's financial losses, which showed that the long-time newspaper was suffering serious setbacks.In the last hour of the show, Rachel spoke to former director at the National Transportation Safety Board Jamie Finch about the latest Boeing whistleblower, who has emerged at a critical time for the company as they face several accusations and investigations.Lastly, Rachel spoke to ex-Ukrainian diplomat and whistleblower Andrii Telizhenko about the upcoming Ukrainian 'peace summit'.The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comCatch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM
ukraine
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2024
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/06/05/1118796252_240:0:1680:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_beb2e115c07469f53620eee88d12fb36.png
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
the backstory, is boeing safe to fly, ukraine peace summit, does ukraine want peace, hunter biden latest
the backstory, is boeing safe to fly, ukraine peace summit, does ukraine want peace, hunter biden latest
New Boeing Whistleblower, Washington Post Struggles, Zelensky's 'Peace Summit' and More
04:19 GMT 06.06.2024 (Updated: 09:50 GMT 06.06.2024)
On this episode of The Backstory, host Rachel Blevins discussed several topics from around the world, including the latest from the Hunter Biden criminal trial.
Rachel opened the show on Wednesday by hosting podcaster, political analyst and activist Craig 'Pasta' Jardula, who spoke about the latest news from the Hunter Biden criminal trial.
Following the discussion on Hunter Biden's legal woes, Rachel spoke to journalist, cartoonist, and co-host of The Final Countdown on Radio Sputnik Ted Rall about the Washington Post's financial losses, which showed that the long-time newspaper was suffering serious setbacks.
In the last hour of the show, Rachel spoke to former director at the National Transportation Safety Board Jamie Finch about the latest Boeing whistleblower, who has emerged at a critical time for the company as they face several accusations and investigations.
Lastly, Rachel spoke to ex-Ukrainian diplomat and whistleblower Andrii Telizhenko about the upcoming Ukrainian 'peace summit'.
The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.
We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com
Catch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM