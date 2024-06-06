New Boeing Whistleblower, Washington Post Struggles, Zelensky's 'Peace Summit' and More

International
On this episode of The Backstory, host Rachel Blevins discussed several topics from around the world, including the latest from the Hunter Biden criminal trial.
Rachel opened the show on Wednesday by hosting podcaster, political analyst and activist Craig 'Pasta' Jardula, who spoke about the latest news from the Hunter Biden criminal trial.Following the discussion on Hunter Biden's legal woes, Rachel spoke to journalist, cartoonist, and co-host of The Final Countdown on Radio Sputnik Ted Rall about the Washington Post's financial losses, which showed that the long-time newspaper was suffering serious setbacks.In the last hour of the show, Rachel spoke to former director at the National Transportation Safety Board Jamie Finch about the latest Boeing whistleblower, who has emerged at a critical time for the company as they face several accusations and investigations.Lastly, Rachel spoke to ex-Ukrainian diplomat and whistleblower Andrii Telizhenko about the upcoming Ukrainian 'peace summit'.The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comCatch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM
On this episode of The Backstory, host Rachel Blevins discussed several topics from around the world, including the latest from the Hunter Biden criminal trial.
Rachel opened the show on Wednesday by hosting podcaster, political analyst and activist Craig 'Pasta' Jardula, who spoke about the latest news from the Hunter Biden criminal trial.
Following the discussion on Hunter Biden's legal woes, Rachel spoke to journalist, cartoonist, and co-host of The Final Countdown on Radio Sputnik Ted Rall about the Washington Post's financial losses, which showed that the long-time newspaper was suffering serious setbacks.
In the last hour of the show, Rachel spoke to former director at the National Transportation Safety Board Jamie Finch about the latest Boeing whistleblower, who has emerged at a critical time for the company as they face several accusations and investigations.
Lastly, Rachel spoke to ex-Ukrainian diplomat and whistleblower Andrii Telizhenko about the upcoming Ukrainian 'peace summit'.
The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.
We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com
Catch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM
