OPEC Expects Oil Demand to Grow by 2.2Mln Bpd in 2024 with Stable, Strong Demand

OPEC expects oil demand to grow by 2.2 million barrels per day in 2024, and the demand will be stable and strong, OPEC Secretary General Haitham Al Ghais said on Thursday.

The world needs all sources of energy, there should be no discrimination, but for now the demonization of the oil industry is noticeable, the OPEC head added.Global oil demand might grow to 115 million barrels per day by 2030, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak said on Thursday.The latest decision by OPEC+ is in the right direction and allows creating certainty for energy markets, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak said on Thursday.

