Philosophers, Sociologists, Media Figures Convene to Focus on BRICS Culture at SPIEF
Dmitry Kiselev - Director General of the Rossiya Segodnya, Sputnik’s parent media group moderates the discussion dubbed “The cultural basis of BRICS. Can BRICS become a common cultural market?”
Sputnik comes to you live from the Saint-Petersburg International Economic Forum where Dmitry Kiselev - Director General of Rossiya Segodnya, Sputnik’s parent media group is moderating a discussion dubbed “The cultural basis of BRICS. Can BRICS become a common cultural market?” Two years ago, BRICS Ministers of Culture signed a plan of cultural cooperation between member-states in order to preserve and popularize their cultural heritage. One of Russia’s most influential philosophers, Alexander Dugin, will participate in the dialogue, as well as Konstantin Abramov, Director General of the Public opinion research foundation VCIOM, and other prominent experts. This dialogue is endorsed by the Rossiya Segodnya Media Group and Xinhua News Agency. Follow Sputnik’s live broadcast to learn more!
The discussion will likely touch upon the issue of traditional values and the dangers posed by Western culture.
