https://sputnikglobe.com/20240606/philosophers-sociologists-media-figures-convene-to-focus-on-brics-culture-at-spief-1118802525.html

Philosophers, Sociologists, Media Figures Convene to Focus on BRICS Culture at SPIEF

Philosophers, Sociologists, Media Figures Convene to Focus on BRICS Culture at SPIEF

Sputnik International

Dmitry Kiselev - Director General of the Rossiya Segodnya, Sputnik’s parent media group moderates the discussion dubbed “The cultural basis of BRICS. Can BRICS become a common cultural market?”

2024-06-06T09:10+0000

2024-06-06T09:10+0000

2024-06-06T09:10+0000

world

brics

spief

st. petersburg international economic forum (spief) 2017

spief 2024

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/06/06/1118802607_0:119:3217:1929_1920x0_80_0_0_d773efc100fbe23edbf7f1088f771a2e.jpg

Sputnik comes to you live from the Saint-Petersburg International Economic Forum where Dmitry Kiselev - Director General of Rossiya Segodnya, Sputnik’s parent media group is moderating a discussion dubbed “The cultural basis of BRICS. Can BRICS become a common cultural market?” Two years ago, BRICS Ministers of Culture signed a plan of cultural cooperation between member-states in order to preserve and popularize their cultural heritage. One of Russia’s most influential philosophers, Alexander Dugin, will participate in the dialogue, as well as Konstantin Abramov, Director General of the Public opinion research foundation VCIOM, and other prominent experts. This dialogue is endorsed by the Rossiya Segodnya Media Group and Xinhua News Agency. Follow Sputnik’s live broadcast to learn more!

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

The cultural basis of BRICS Sputnik International The cultural basis of BRICS 2024-06-06T09:10+0000 true PT1S

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

brics spief, spief kisilev, culture brics, cultural market brics