International
LIVE: Philosophers, Sociologists, Media Figures Convene to Focus on BRICS Culture at SPIEF
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240606/philosophers-sociologists-media-figures-convene-to-focus-on-brics-culture-at-spief-1118802525.html
Philosophers, Sociologists, Media Figures Convene to Focus on BRICS Culture at SPIEF
Philosophers, Sociologists, Media Figures Convene to Focus on BRICS Culture at SPIEF
Sputnik International
Dmitry Kiselev - Director General of the Rossiya Segodnya, Sputnik’s parent media group moderates the discussion dubbed “The cultural basis of BRICS. Can BRICS become a common cultural market?”
2024-06-06T09:10+0000
2024-06-06T09:10+0000
world
brics
spief
st. petersburg international economic forum (spief) 2017
spief 2024
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/06/06/1118802607_0:119:3217:1929_1920x0_80_0_0_d773efc100fbe23edbf7f1088f771a2e.jpg
Sputnik comes to you live from the Saint-Petersburg International Economic Forum where Dmitry Kiselev - Director General of Rossiya Segodnya, Sputnik’s parent media group is moderating a discussion dubbed “The cultural basis of BRICS. Can BRICS become a common cultural market?” Two years ago, BRICS Ministers of Culture signed a plan of cultural cooperation between member-states in order to preserve and popularize their cultural heritage. One of Russia’s most influential philosophers, Alexander Dugin, will participate in the dialogue, as well as Konstantin Abramov, Director General of the Public opinion research foundation VCIOM, and other prominent experts. This dialogue is endorsed by the Rossiya Segodnya Media Group and Xinhua News Agency. Follow Sputnik’s live broadcast to learn more!
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
The cultural basis of BRICS
Sputnik International
The cultural basis of BRICS
2024-06-06T09:10+0000
true
PT1S
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/06/06/1118802607_244:0:2975:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_b509794542bb135724b83f46c87244d4.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
brics spief, spief kisilev, culture brics, cultural market brics
brics spief, spief kisilev, culture brics, cultural market brics

Philosophers, Sociologists, Media Figures Convene to Focus on BRICS Culture at SPIEF

09:10 GMT 06.06.2024
© Sputnik / Sergey Bobylev / Go to the mediabankBRICS Session at SPIEF moderated by Dmitry Kiselev - Director General of the Rossiya Segodnya, Sputnik’s parent media group
BRICS Session at SPIEF moderated by Dmitry Kiselev - Director General of the Rossiya Segodnya, Sputnik’s parent media group - Sputnik International, 1920, 06.06.2024
© Sputnik / Sergey Bobylev
/
Go to the mediabank
Subscribe
The discussion will likely touch upon the issue of traditional values and the dangers posed by Western culture.
Sputnik comes to you live from the Saint-Petersburg International Economic Forum where Dmitry Kiselev - Director General of Rossiya Segodnya, Sputnik’s parent media group is moderating a discussion dubbed “The cultural basis of BRICS. Can BRICS become a common cultural market?”
Two years ago, BRICS Ministers of Culture signed a plan of cultural cooperation between member-states in order to preserve and popularize their cultural heritage.
One of Russia’s most influential philosophers, Alexander Dugin, will participate in the dialogue, as well as Konstantin Abramov, Director General of the Public opinion research foundation VCIOM, and other prominent experts.
This dialogue is endorsed by the Rossiya Segodnya Media Group and Xinhua News Agency.
Follow Sputnik’s live broadcast to learn more!
© Ruptly
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle playAndroid APK
© 2024 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала