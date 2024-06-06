https://sputnikglobe.com/20240606/putin-meets-world-leaders-at-spief-1118804673.html
Putin Meets World Leaders at SPIEF
Putin Meets World Leaders at SPIEF
Sputnik International
Vladimir Putin holds separate meetings with Bolivia President Louis Arce, Zimbabwe President Emmerson Mnangagwa, President of Republika Srpska Milorad Dodik and the head of BRICS' New Development Bank Dilma Rousseff.
Vladimir Putin holds separate meetings with Bolivian President Luis Arce, Zimbabwe President Emmerson Mnangagwa, President of Republika Srpska Milorad Dodik and the head of BRICS' New Development Bank Dilma Rousseff on the sidelines of the 27th St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF).

Presidential Aide Yuri Ushakov explained that Russia and Bolivia share similar stances in global politics towards problems like Nazi glorification, international informational security and militarization of space. The two presidents may also discuss Bolivia's possibility of joining BRICS.
Russian president will have substantial talks with his counterparts and officials responsible for BRICS financial network.
Sputnik comes live to you from St. Petersburg, Russia, where Vladimir Putin holds separate meetings with Bolivian President Luis Arce, Zimbabwe President Emmerson Mnangagwa, President of Republika Srpska Milorad Dodik and the head of BRICS' New Development Bank Dilma Rousseff on the sidelines of the 27th St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF).
Presidential Aide Yuri Ushakov explained that Russia and Bolivia share similar stances in global politics towards problems like Nazi glorification, international informational security and militarization of space. The two presidents may also discuss Bolivia's possibility of joining BRICS.
