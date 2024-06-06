https://sputnikglobe.com/20240606/russia-china-session-at-spief-2024-1118808668.html
Russia-China Session at SPIEF 2024
This year Russia and China celebrate the 75th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations skyrocketing their cooperation to a new level.
Sputnik brings you a live broadcast from the Saint Petersburg International Economic Forum where business execs, entrepreneurs and government officials discuss strategic partnership between Russia and Chinese People’s Republic.China is Russia’s largest trading partner and, according to Vladimir Putin, 90% of payments between the two countries are being made in national currencies – rubles and yuans. Moscow and Beijing have been working to integrate the potential of the Eurasian Economic Union and Belt and Road initiative within the BRICS and the SCO frameworks.Follow Sputnik’s live broadcast to find out more.
Russia-China Session at SPIEF 2024
This year, when Russia and China celebrate the 75th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations, their cooperation has skyrocketed to a new level.
Sputnik brings you a live broadcast from the Saint Petersburg International Economic Forum where business execs, entrepreneurs and government officials discuss strategic partnership between Russia and Chinese People’s Republic.
China is Russia’s largest trading partner and, according to Vladimir Putin, 90% of payments between the two countries are being made in national currencies – rubles and yuans.
Moscow and Beijing have been working to integrate the potential of the Eurasian Economic Union and Belt and Road initiative within the BRICS and the SCO frameworks.
Follow Sputnik’s live broadcast to find out more.