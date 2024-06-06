https://sputnikglobe.com/20240606/russian-navy-vessels-to-arrive-in-havana-on-june-12---cuban-foreign-ministry-1118821961.html
Russian Navy Vessels to Arrive in Havana on June 12 - Cuban Foreign Ministry
Russian Navy Vessels to Arrive in Havana on June 12 - Cuban Foreign Ministry
Sputnik International
A detachment of four Russian naval vessels, including the Admiral Gorshkov frigate and the Kazan nuclear submarine, will arrive at the port of Havana on an official visit on June 12–17, the Cuban Foreign Ministry said Thursday.
2024-06-06T23:01+0000
2024-06-06T23:01+0000
2024-06-06T23:21+0000
military
havana
russia
russian navy
cuba
military cooperation
naval vessel
naval forces
ships
naval ships
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/106176/19/1061761989_0:116:3229:1932_1920x0_80_0_0_301dea6c2dd1db9010cf94d2736eeac8.jpg
"A naval detachment from the Russian Federation consisting of four vessels — the frigate Gorshkov, the nuclear-powered submarine Kazan, the Pashin fleet sea tanker and the rescue tug Nikolai Chiker — will pay an official visit to the port of Havana from June 12 to 17, 2024," the ministry said in a statement.This visit is justified by "historically friendly relations" between the two countries and strictly complies with international regulations, the statement said.During their stay, Russian sailors are expected to pay a courtesy call on the Cuban Revolutionary Navy commander and Havana's governor, according to the statement.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230614/putin-pledges-to-help-cuba-overcome-unlawful-sanctions-1111155626.html
havana
russia
cuba
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/106176/19/1061761989_248:0:2979:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_a6078e18078979e47b1d1182a0218804.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
russian navy, naval vessels, russian naval ships, russian ships, russia-cuba relations, military ties, socialist ties, historic ties, historic cooperation, military cooperation, courtesy call, cuba-russia cooperation, russia-cuba soldiers, russian weapons on cuba, russian ships on cuba, russian navy sailors, russian naval fleet
russian navy, naval vessels, russian naval ships, russian ships, russia-cuba relations, military ties, socialist ties, historic ties, historic cooperation, military cooperation, courtesy call, cuba-russia cooperation, russia-cuba soldiers, russian weapons on cuba, russian ships on cuba, russian navy sailors, russian naval fleet
Russian Navy Vessels to Arrive in Havana on June 12 - Cuban Foreign Ministry
23:01 GMT 06.06.2024 (Updated: 23:21 GMT 06.06.2024)
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - A detachment of four Russian naval vessels, including the Admiral Gorshkov frigate and the Kazan nuclear submarine, will arrive at the port of Havana on an official visit on June 12–17, the Cuban Foreign Ministry said Thursday.
"A naval detachment from the Russian Federation consisting of four vessels — the frigate Gorshkov, the nuclear-powered submarine Kazan, the Pashin fleet sea tanker and the rescue tug Nikolai Chiker — will pay an official visit to the port of Havana from June 12 to 17, 2024," the ministry said in a statement.
This visit is justified by "historically friendly relations"
between the two countries and strictly complies with international regulations, the statement said.
"None of the vessels carries nuclear weapons. Therefore, their stop-over in our country does not represent any threat to the region," the statement read.
During their stay, Russian sailors are expected to pay a courtesy call on the Cuban Revolutionary Navy commander and Havana's governor, according to the statement.