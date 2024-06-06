International
Russian Navy Vessels to Arrive in Havana on June 12 - Cuban Foreign Ministry
Russian Navy Vessels to Arrive in Havana on June 12 - Cuban Foreign Ministry
A detachment of four Russian naval vessels, including the Admiral Gorshkov frigate and the Kazan nuclear submarine, will arrive at the port of Havana on an official visit on June 12–17, the Cuban Foreign Ministry said Thursday.
"A naval detachment from the Russian Federation consisting of four vessels — the frigate Gorshkov, the nuclear-powered submarine Kazan, the Pashin fleet sea tanker and the rescue tug Nikolai Chiker — will pay an official visit to the port of Havana from June 12 to 17, 2024," the ministry said in a statement.This visit is justified by "historically friendly relations" between the two countries and strictly complies with international regulations, the statement said.During their stay, Russian sailors are expected to pay a courtesy call on the Cuban Revolutionary Navy commander and Havana's governor, according to the statement.
Russian Navy Vessels to Arrive in Havana on June 12 - Cuban Foreign Ministry

23:01 GMT 06.06.2024
The Admiral Gorshkov frigate during the final rehearsal of the naval parade to celebrate Russian Navy Day in Kronstadt
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - A detachment of four Russian naval vessels, including the Admiral Gorshkov frigate and the Kazan nuclear submarine, will arrive at the port of Havana on an official visit on June 12–17, the Cuban Foreign Ministry said Thursday.
"A naval detachment from the Russian Federation consisting of four vessels — the frigate Gorshkov, the nuclear-powered submarine Kazan, the Pashin fleet sea tanker and the rescue tug Nikolai Chiker — will pay an official visit to the port of Havana from June 12 to 17, 2024," the ministry said in a statement.
This visit is justified by "historically friendly relations" between the two countries and strictly complies with international regulations, the statement said.
"None of the vessels carries nuclear weapons. Therefore, their stop-over in our country does not represent any threat to the region," the statement read.
During their stay, Russian sailors are expected to pay a courtesy call on the Cuban Revolutionary Navy commander and Havana's governor, according to the statement.
