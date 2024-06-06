https://sputnikglobe.com/20240606/spief-opens-in-st-petersburg-us-drones-to-the-philippines-1118798025.html

SPIEF Opens in St. Petersburg; US Drones to the Philippines

SPIEF Opens in St. Petersburg; US Drones to the Philippines

Sputnik International

The St Petersburg Economic Forum opens as Russia advocates for global cooperation based on equality and the rule of law.

2024-06-06T04:12+0000

2024-06-06T04:12+0000

2024-06-06T10:42+0000

the critical hour

radio

ukraine

venezuela

joe biden

syria

nato

russia

european union (eu)

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/06/06/1118797868_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_29dfbce5ea159de56ca0ba099b8ca49f.png

SPIEF Opens in St. Petersburg; US Drones to the Philippines; Latin American and Russian Dedollarization Sputnik International The St Petersburg Economic Forum opens as Russia advocates for global cooperation based on equality and the rule of law.

Mark Sleboda, an international relations and security analyst, joins us to discuss the St Petersburg Economic Forum as Russia advocates for global cooperation based on equality and the rule of law.Regis Tremblay, an American citizen living in Crimea, joins us to discuss the conflict in Ukraine and US efforts to counter Russian drone technology.Jamarl Thomas, co-host of Fault Lines, joins us to discuss the 2024 election.George Koo, journalist, social activist, and international business consultant, joins us to discuss the US sending drones to the Philippines and US/EU tariffs on Chinese EVs.Sabrina Salvati, the Boston-based activist, discusses dysfunctional politics in the US.Craig Jardula, co-host of the Convo Couch and host of the new show Pasta2go, joins us to discuss the Mexican election and Russia discussing de-dollarization with Latin American states.James Counts Early, former Assistant Secretary of Education and Public Service at the Smithsonian Institution and board member at the Institute for Policy Studies in Washington, DC, joins us to discuss politics and economics in Venezuela.The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comCatch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM

ukraine

venezuela

syria

russia

mexico

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Wilmer Leon https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/02/12/1082114047_0:-1:238:238_100x100_80_0_0_4e3adef3e334e381bffe19d388f4b776.jpg

Wilmer Leon https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/02/12/1082114047_0:-1:238:238_100x100_80_0_0_4e3adef3e334e381bffe19d388f4b776.jpg

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Wilmer Leon https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/02/12/1082114047_0:-1:238:238_100x100_80_0_0_4e3adef3e334e381bffe19d388f4b776.jpg

the critical hour, st petersburg economic forum, spief 2024, who is the best in making drones, elections in mexico, us arming philippines