The Zelensky Comedy Hour

The summit marks Ukraine’s desperation as they enter their third year of a losing proxy war against Russia.

2024-06-06T06:14+0000

Switzerland is set to host a summit between June 15-16. The purpose of which is to build “broad international support” for Volodymyr Zelensky, according to a recent report. Ukraine will reportedly introduce “peace proposals” for its conflict with Russia during the summit, even though Moscow has not been invited to attend.The summit marks Ukraine’s desperation as they enter their third year of a losing proxy war against Russia. To add insult to injury, US President Joe Biden is going to skip the peace summit organized by his Ukrainian counterpart in favor of a Democratic fundraiser in California where the Hollywood elite and former President Barack Obama will be in attendance, according to a report from The Telegraph.The report claims that Zelensky’s aides wrote a memo which was then distributed to officials and MPs encouraging them to put public pressure on Biden and Chinese leader Xi Jinping for not attending the summit. The memo questioned; “If they don’t attend, then what is their real interest?”Zelensky also accused Russia of influencing China to disrupt the event.But China maintained that they have an objective, third party stance on the conflict and added that it would be difficult for them to attend the “peace summit” if Russia is not invited.

