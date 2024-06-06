International
LIVE: Top Journos, Experts Discuss Role of BRICS in Multipolar World Order
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240606/the-zelensky-comedy-hour-1118795667.html
The Zelensky Comedy Hour
The Zelensky Comedy Hour
Sputnik International
The summit marks Ukraine’s desperation as they enter their third year of a losing proxy war against Russia.
2024-06-06T06:14+0000
2024-06-06T06:14+0000
volodymyr zelensky
joe biden
barack obama
ukraine
china
russia
chinese foreign ministry
world
ukraine crisis
peace talks
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/06/05/1118787647_0:0:2000:1125_1920x0_80_0_0_1c3445fc46d9d35cb913fef4e0b3f667.jpg
Switzerland is set to host a summit between June 15-16. The purpose of which is to build “broad international support” for Volodymyr Zelensky, according to a recent report. Ukraine will reportedly introduce “peace proposals” for its conflict with Russia during the summit, even though Moscow has not been invited to attend.The summit marks Ukraine’s desperation as they enter their third year of a losing proxy war against Russia. To add insult to injury, US President Joe Biden is going to skip the peace summit organized by his Ukrainian counterpart in favor of a Democratic fundraiser in California where the Hollywood elite and former President Barack Obama will be in attendance, according to a report from The Telegraph.The report claims that Zelensky’s aides wrote a memo which was then distributed to officials and MPs encouraging them to put public pressure on Biden and Chinese leader Xi Jinping for not attending the summit. The memo questioned; “If they don’t attend, then what is their real interest?”Zelensky also accused Russia of influencing China to disrupt the event.But China maintained that they have an objective, third party stance on the conflict and added that it would be difficult for them to attend the “peace summit” if Russia is not invited.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240525/china-and-brazil-offer-their-own-peace-plan-as-western-ukraine-summit-fumbles-1118630484.html
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240604/zelenskys-sham-summit-in-switzerland-slammed-as-pep-rally-pr-stunt-1118760368.html
ukraine
china
russia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2024
Mary Manley
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/01/0b/1092187887_0:0:2048:2049_100x100_80_0_0_0c2cc4c84f89aff034cc55bb01fb6697.jpg
Mary Manley
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/01/0b/1092187887_0:0:2048:2049_100x100_80_0_0_0c2cc4c84f89aff034cc55bb01fb6697.jpg
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/06/05/1118787647_0:0:2000:1501_1920x0_80_0_0_d02696816a8b89cde425ede03c976752.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
zelensky peace summit, zelensky peace conference, ukraine peace meeting switzerland, ukraine fake peace summit, west disregards russian security, west nato expansion
zelensky peace summit, zelensky peace conference, ukraine peace meeting switzerland, ukraine fake peace summit, west disregards russian security, west nato expansion

The Zelensky Comedy Hour

06:14 GMT 06.06.2024
© Sputnik / Ted RallThe Zelensky Comedy Hour
The Zelensky Comedy Hour - Sputnik International, 1920, 06.06.2024
© Sputnik / Ted Rall
Subscribe
- Sputnik International
Mary Manley
All materials
Invitations were sent to about 160 capitals and organizations in total, with 107 responding to those invitations.
Switzerland is set to host a summit between June 15-16. The purpose of which is to build “broad international support” for Volodymyr Zelensky, according to a recent report. Ukraine will reportedly introduce “peace proposals” for its conflict with Russia during the summit, even though Moscow has not been invited to attend.
The summit marks Ukraine’s desperation as they enter their third year of a losing proxy war against Russia. To add insult to injury, US President Joe Biden is going to skip the peace summit organized by his Ukrainian counterpart in favor of a Democratic fundraiser in California where the Hollywood elite and former President Barack Obama will be in attendance, according to a report from The Telegraph.
Screenshot showing Wang Yi (right), China’s foreign minister, welcoming Celso Amorim, a top adviser to Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, in Beijing on Thursday, May 23, 2024. - Sputnik International, 1920, 25.05.2024
World
China and Brazil Offer Their Own Peace Plan as Western 'Ukraine Summit' Fumbles
25 May, 12:16 GMT
The report claims that Zelensky’s aides wrote a memo which was then distributed to officials and MPs encouraging them to put public pressure on Biden and Chinese leader Xi Jinping for not attending the summit. The memo questioned; “If they don’t attend, then what is their real interest?”
Zelensky also accused Russia of influencing China to disrupt the event.
But China maintained that they have an objective, third party stance on the conflict and added that it would be difficult for them to attend the “peace summit” if Russia is not invited.
“On peace talks, China’s position is fair and just. It does not target any third country, and of course, is not aimed at Switzerland’s hosting of this summit for peace,” said Mao Ning, a spokeswoman for the Chinese Foreign Ministry.
Ukraine's Zelensky - Sputnik International, 1920, 04.06.2024
Analysis
Zelensky’s Sham Summit in Switzerland Slammed as ‘Pep Rally’, ‘PR Stunt’
4 June, 00:44 GMT
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle playAndroid APK
© 2024 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала