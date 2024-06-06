https://sputnikglobe.com/20240606/top-journos-experts-discuss-role-of-brics-in-multipolar-world-order--1118801845.html

Top Journos, Experts Discuss Role of BRICS in Multipolar World Order

Sputnik is live from Saint-Petersburg International Economic Forum where Dmitry Kiselev - Director General of the Rossiya Segodnya, Sputnik's parent media group moderates the discussion of prominent experts.

The dialogue is focused on the emergence of a multipolar world order championed by BRICS nations. The discussion is endorsed by Rossiya Segodnya Media Group and Xinhua News Agency.

LIVE: "BRICS Goals in the Context of the New World Order" Plenary Session at SPIEF

LIVE: "BRICS Goals in the Context of the New World Order" Plenary Session at SPIEF

