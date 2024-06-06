https://sputnikglobe.com/20240606/top-journos-experts-discuss-role-of-brics-in-multipolar-world-order--1118801845.html
Top Journos, Experts Discuss Role of BRICS in Multipolar World Order
Sputnik is live from Saint-Petersburg International Economic Forum where Dmitry Kiselev - Director General of the Rossiya Segodnya, Sputnik’s parent media group moderates the discussion of prominent experts.
Sputnik is live from Saint-Petersburg International Economic Forum where Dmitry Kiselev - Director General of the Rossiya Segodnya, Sputnik’s parent media group moderates the discussion of prominent experts. The dialogue is focused on the emergence of a multipolar world order championed by BRICS nations. The discussion is endorsed by Rossiya Segodnya Media Group and Xinhua News Agency.Follow Sputnik’s live broadcast to learn more!
Experts will discuss the ways BRICS nations can tackle acute threats and protect the sovereign rights of every state to pursue its own unique development model.
Sputnik is live from Saint-Petersburg International Economic Forum where Dmitry Kiselev - Director General of the Rossiya Segodnya, Sputnik’s parent media group moderates the discussion of prominent experts.
The dialogue is focused on the emergence of a multipolar world order championed by BRICS nations.
The discussion is endorsed by Rossiya Segodnya Media Group and Xinhua News Agency.
Follow Sputnik’s live broadcast to learn more!