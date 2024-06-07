https://sputnikglobe.com/20240607/biden-blunders-time-interview-dems-in-state-of-panic-1118818302.html
The show begins with CEO of Heartland Journal Steve Abramowicz weighing in on the Democratic party's panic over President Joe Biden following the blunder of his Time interview.Then, political analyst Craig "Pasta" Jardula joins the show to weigh in on California Governor Gavin Newsom's latest controversy.The second hour starts with International Relations and Security Analyst Mark Sleboda joining the show to discuss the latest out of Ukraine and Putin's warning to the West.The show closes with Senior Research Fellow George Szamuely sharing his analysis of the EU elections.The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.
Biden Blunders Time Interview, Dems in State of Panic
04:13 GMT 07.06.2024 (Updated: 13:33 GMT 07.06.2024)
On this episode of The Final Countdown, hosts Ted Rall and Angie Wong discuss various current events, including Biden's blundering of his Time interview.
The show begins with CEO of Heartland Journal Steve Abramowicz weighing in on the Democratic party's panic over President Joe Biden following the blunder of his Time interview.
Then, political analyst Craig "Pasta" Jardula joins the show to weigh in on California Governor Gavin Newsom's latest controversy.
The second hour starts with International Relations and Security Analyst Mark Sleboda joining the show to discuss the latest out of Ukraine and Putin's warning to the West.
The show closes with Senior Research Fellow George Szamuely sharing his analysis of the EU elections.
The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.
We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com
Catch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM