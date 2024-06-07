https://sputnikglobe.com/20240607/biden-israel-relationship-trump-election-trial-postponed-wapo-drama-1118820841.html

Biden-Israel Relationship, Trump Election Trial Postponed, WaPo Drama

Israel continues targeting refugee centers in Gaza as Biden insists he is pressuring Netanyahu.

Canadian author and activist Yves Engler joins Misfits hosts Michelle Witte and John Kiriakou to discuss why US media are trying to prove that President Joe Biden is pressuring Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, whether Israel’s actions in Gaza represent any response to pressure, why Israel might be interested in an expanded conflict with Hezbollah, Israel’s loss of public support in some sectors of the West and the dangers presented by Canada’s Online Harms Act.Journalist and co-editor of Peoples Dispatch Zoe Alexandra discusses the election of Claudia Sheinbaum as president of Mexico this week, why US media are casting a high-turnout election as dangerous to democracy, what relationship Sheinbaum is expected to foster with Washington, and how to understand political fear mongering over “constitutional changes.”Economist, radio show host, and author Dr. Jack Rasmus discusses the possible long term effects of the European Central Bank cutting interest rates, the economic impact of vacant properties in major urban regions, the real state of the US jobs market, the Department of Justice's probe of AI developers, new swing state poll numbers, the end of GOP efforts to impeach Joe Biden, the pause of former President Donald Trump’s election interference trial, and global democratic trends.Award-winning cartoonist and co-host of the Final Countdown on Radio Sputnik Ted Rall discusses the personnel drama at the Washington Post, the possible "tabloidification" of the American press, and why billionaires haven’t saved print media.The Misfits also discuss billionaire birthday parties, former Trump advisor Steve Bannon being ordered to prison and exciting new diseases.The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comCatch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM

