International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240607/danish-pm-mette-frederiksen-attacked-in-copenhagen-suspect-arrested-1118853729.html
Danish PM Mette Frederiksen Attacked in Copenhagen, Suspect Arrested
Danish PM Mette Frederiksen Attacked in Copenhagen, Suspect Arrested
Sputnik International
A man attacked Denmark's Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen in Copenhagen, Agence France-Presse reported citing the Prime Minister's office.
2024-06-07T20:04+0000
2024-06-07T20:54+0000
world
mette frederiksen
europe
copenhagen
denmark
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/06/07/1118853572_0:0:3072:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_a315daabcc04e342605c5205bdc0a2f2.jpg
"Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen was beaten on Friday evening at Kultorvet [square] in Copenhagen by a man who was subsequently arrested. The Prime Minister is shocked by the incident," Reuters reported citing the Prime Minister's office.Head of the European Council Charles Michel condemned the attack in his post on X, calling it a "cowardly act of aggression".
copenhagen
denmark
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/06/07/1118853572_96:0:2827:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_f2556c0e4eae5d156dadf7a6890b5b3a.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
danish pm mette, assassination attempt, pm attacked, stabbing
danish pm mette, assassination attempt, pm attacked, stabbing

Danish PM Mette Frederiksen Attacked in Copenhagen, Suspect Arrested

20:04 GMT 07.06.2024 (Updated: 20:54 GMT 07.06.2024)
© AFP 2023 / MADS CLAUS RASMUSSENDenmark's Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen holds a speech during the 175th anniversary of the first Danish Constitution in the Landsting Hall at Christiansborg, Copenhagen, on June 5, 2024
Denmark's Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen holds a speech during the 175th anniversary of the first Danish Constitution in the Landsting Hall at Christiansborg, Copenhagen, on June 5, 2024 - Sputnik International, 1920, 07.06.2024
© AFP 2023 / MADS CLAUS RASMUSSEN
Subscribe
Being updated
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - A man attacked Denmark's Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen in Copenhagen, Agence France-Presse reported citing the Prime Minister's office.
"Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen was beaten on Friday evening at Kultorvet [square] in Copenhagen by a man who was subsequently arrested. The Prime Minister is shocked by the incident," Reuters reported citing the Prime Minister's office.
Head of the European Council Charles Michel condemned the attack in his post on X, calling it a "cowardly act of aggression".
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle playAndroid APK
© 2024 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала