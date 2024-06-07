https://sputnikglobe.com/20240607/danish-pm-mette-frederiksen-attacked-in-copenhagen-suspect-arrested-1118853729.html
Danish PM Mette Frederiksen Attacked in Copenhagen, Suspect Arrested
Sputnik International
A man attacked Denmark's Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen in Copenhagen, Agence France-Presse reported citing the Prime Minister's office.
"Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen was beaten on Friday evening at Kultorvet [square] in Copenhagen by a man who was subsequently arrested. The Prime Minister is shocked by the incident," Reuters reported citing the Prime Minister's office.Head of the European Council Charles Michel condemned the attack in his post on X, calling it a "cowardly act of aggression".
Head of the European Council Charles Michel condemned the attack in his post on X, calling it a "cowardly act of aggression".