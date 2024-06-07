International
LIVE: Putin Takes Part in SPIEF 2024 Plenary Session
The Backstory
The Backstory brings you in-depth reporting, updates on the latest headlines and great guests in a high energy show that's both informative and entertaining. The rest of the media brings you the narrative and the spin. Join Rachel Blevins and get the truth behind the headlines with The Backstory.
Lebanon-Israel Inch Closer to War, Putin Rebuffs NATO Claims and More
On this episode of The Backstory, host Rachel Blevins delved into a plethora of topics from around the globe, including the tense conflict on the Lebanese-Israeli border.
On this episode of The Backstory, host Rachel Blevins delved into a plethora of topics from around the globe, including the tense conflict on the Lebanese-Israeli border.
Rachel kicked off Thursday's show with executive director of the Ron Paul Institute of Peace and Prosperity Daniel McAdams, who discussed the recent accusations that Israel used bots to influence US public opinion on their war in Gaza.Rachel followed up this discussion by hosting International Relations and Security Analyst Mark Sleboda, who spoke to The Backstory about Russian President Vladimir Putin's comments about the US green lighting Ukraine's use of long-range missiles in Russia.In the last hour of the show, Rachel spoke to indeppendent journalist Julia Kassem about the increased tensions along the Lebanese-Israeli border, as the Israeli military and Hezbollah trade heavy attacks.Journalist for Africa Stream Clinton Nzala would wrap up the show by discussing the latest from the South African elections, as the ANC attempts to form a majority coalition.The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comCatch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM
The Backstory
Lebanon-Israel Inch Closer to War, Putin Rebuffs NATO Claims and More
Rachel Blevins
On this episode of The Backstory, host Rachel Blevins delved into a plethora of topics from around the globe, including the tense conflict on the Lebanese-Israeli border.
Rachel kicked off Thursday's show with executive director of the Ron Paul Institute of Peace and Prosperity Daniel McAdams, who discussed the recent accusations that Israel used bots to influence US public opinion on their war in Gaza.
Rachel followed up this discussion by hosting International Relations and Security Analyst Mark Sleboda, who spoke to The Backstory about Russian President Vladimir Putin's comments about the US green lighting Ukraine's use of long-range missiles in Russia.
In the last hour of the show, Rachel spoke to indeppendent journalist Julia Kassem about the increased tensions along the Lebanese-Israeli border, as the Israeli military and Hezbollah trade heavy attacks.
Journalist for Africa Stream Clinton Nzala would wrap up the show by discussing the latest from the South African elections, as the ANC attempts to form a majority coalition.
The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.
We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com
Catch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM
