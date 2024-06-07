https://sputnikglobe.com/20240607/lebanon-israel-inch-closer-to-war-putin-rebuffs-nato-claims-and-more-1118821804.html

Lebanon-Israel Inch Closer to War, Putin Rebuffs NATO Claims and More

Lebanon-Israel Inch Closer to War, Putin Rebuffs NATO Claims and More

Sputnik International

On this episode of The Backstory, host Rachel Blevins delved into a plethora of topics from around the globe, including the tense conflict on the Lebanese-Israeli border.

2024-06-07T04:19+0000

2024-06-07T04:19+0000

2024-06-07T13:40+0000

the backstory

radio

south africa

vladimir putin

ukraine

gaza strip

israel

lebanon

hezbollah

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/06/06/1118821645_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_a19a1e66f7511b98722901f0744ee7ff.png

Lebanon-Israel Inch Closer to War, Putin Rebuffs NATO Claims and More Sputnik International On this episode of The Backstory, host Rachel Blevins delved into a plethora of topics from around the globe, including the tense conflict on the Lebanese-Israeli border.

Rachel kicked off Thursday's show with executive director of the Ron Paul Institute of Peace and Prosperity Daniel McAdams, who discussed the recent accusations that Israel used bots to influence US public opinion on their war in Gaza.Rachel followed up this discussion by hosting International Relations and Security Analyst Mark Sleboda, who spoke to The Backstory about Russian President Vladimir Putin's comments about the US green lighting Ukraine's use of long-range missiles in Russia.In the last hour of the show, Rachel spoke to indeppendent journalist Julia Kassem about the increased tensions along the Lebanese-Israeli border, as the Israeli military and Hezbollah trade heavy attacks.Journalist for Africa Stream Clinton Nzala would wrap up the show by discussing the latest from the South African elections, as the ANC attempts to form a majority coalition.The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comCatch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM

south africa

ukraine

gaza strip

israel

lebanon

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Rachel Blevins

Rachel Blevins

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Rachel Blevins

the backstory, israel war in lebanon, hezbollah hits idf, biden polling, putin interview