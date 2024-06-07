https://sputnikglobe.com/20240607/putin-warns-west-of-tit-for-tat-measures-over-ukraine-long-range-missiles-1118813413.html
Putin Warns West of Tit-for-Tat Measures over Ukraine Long-Range Missiles
Putin Warns West of Tit-for-Tat Measures over Ukraine Long-Range Missiles
Sputnik International
On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Jamarl Thomas and Melik Abdul discuss a plethora of topics, including the latest out of Ukraine.
2024-06-07T04:11+0000
2024-06-07T04:11+0000
2024-06-07T13:31+0000
fault lines
south africa
gray zone
washington post
russia
ukraine
vladimir putin
hunter biden
boeing
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/06/06/1118816944_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_331fe2235bb496753032b75f6f37181b.png
Putin Warns West of Tit-for-Tat Measures over Ukraine Long-Range Missiles
Sputnik International
On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Jamarl Thomas and Melik Abdul discuss a plethora of topics, including the latest out of Ukraine.
The show begins with Sputnik correspondent Thabiso Lehoko reporting on the latest out of South Africa, including ANC leaders proposing national unity.Then, human rights lawyer Dan Kovalik discusses the Washington Post's mudslinging against Grayzone journalists.International relations and security analyst Mark Sleboda discusses the latest out of the conflict with Ukraine, amid Russian President Putin's warning to the West.The third hour begins with veteran news correspondent Scottie Nell Hughes joining the show to discuss Hunter Biden's gun trial.The show wraps up with former transportation safety official Jamie Finch weighing in on the new Boeing whistleblowers coming forward. The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comCatch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM
south africa
russia
ukraine
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2024
Melik Abdul
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/05/0f/1110380196_0:72:1365:1438_100x100_80_0_0_9986d5f38d8c64aaa36cfd76771b1b60.jpg
Melik Abdul
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/05/0f/1110380196_0:72:1365:1438_100x100_80_0_0_9986d5f38d8c64aaa36cfd76771b1b60.jpg
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/06/06/1118816944_240:0:1680:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_291c8b99f806222dd7cae6667294d6fa.png
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Melik Abdul
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/05/0f/1110380196_0:72:1365:1438_100x100_80_0_0_9986d5f38d8c64aaa36cfd76771b1b60.jpg
fault lines,
Putin Warns West of Tit-for-Tat Measures over Ukraine Long-Range Missiles
04:11 GMT 07.06.2024 (Updated: 13:31 GMT 07.06.2024)
On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Jamarl Thomas and Melik Abdul discuss a plethora of topics, including the latest out of Ukraine.
The show begins with Sputnik correspondent Thabiso Lehoko reporting on the latest out of South Africa, including ANC leaders proposing national unity.
Then, human rights lawyer Dan Kovalik discusses the Washington Post's mudslinging against Grayzone journalists.
International relations and security analyst Mark Sleboda discusses the latest out of the conflict with Ukraine, amid Russian President Putin's warning to the West.
The third hour begins with veteran news correspondent Scottie Nell Hughes joining the show to discuss Hunter Biden's gun trial.
The show wraps up with former transportation safety official Jamie Finch weighing in on the new Boeing whistleblowers coming forward.
The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.
We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com
Catch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM