Putin Warns West of Tit-for-Tat Measures over Ukraine Long-Range Missiles

Putin Warns West of Tit-for-Tat Measures over Ukraine Long-Range Missiles

On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Jamarl Thomas and Melik Abdul discuss a plethora of topics, including the latest out of Ukraine.

Putin Warns West of Tit-for-Tat Measures over Ukraine Long-Range Missiles Sputnik International On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Jamarl Thomas and Melik Abdul discuss a plethora of topics, including the latest out of Ukraine.

The show begins with Sputnik correspondent Thabiso Lehoko reporting on the latest out of South Africa, including ANC leaders proposing national unity.Then, human rights lawyer Dan Kovalik discusses the Washington Post's mudslinging against Grayzone journalists.International relations and security analyst Mark Sleboda discusses the latest out of the conflict with Ukraine, amid Russian President Putin's warning to the West.The third hour begins with veteran news correspondent Scottie Nell Hughes joining the show to discuss Hunter Biden's gun trial.The show wraps up with former transportation safety official Jamie Finch weighing in on the new Boeing whistleblowers coming forward. The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comCatch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM

