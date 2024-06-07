https://sputnikglobe.com/20240607/putins-remark-on-russian-arms-supplies-to-other-regions-important-orban-says-1118827256.html

Putin's Remark on Russian Arms Supplies to Other Regions 'Important', Orban Says

Putin's Remark on Russian Arms Supplies to Other Regions 'Important', Orban Says

The remark of Russian President Vladimir Putin on possible arms supplies from Russia to other regions is an important statement based on facts, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban said.

On Wednesday, Putin said Russia had the right to supply weapons to those countries that oppose the West and from which attacks are carried out on the facilities of those countries that supply weapons to Kiev. "Russia said that from now on it can supply weapons to US adversaries anywhere in the world — this is a big statement, a message based on facts. This is not propaganda," Orban told the Kossuth radio broadcaster. The pro-war policy of the West may lead to a local conflict escalating to the level of a world war, the prime minister added.

