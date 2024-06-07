International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240607/putins-remark-on-russian-arms-supplies-to-other-regions-important-orban-says-1118827256.html
Putin's Remark on Russian Arms Supplies to Other Regions 'Important', Orban Says
Putin's Remark on Russian Arms Supplies to Other Regions 'Important', Orban Says
Sputnik International
The remark of Russian President Vladimir Putin on possible arms supplies from Russia to other regions is an important statement based on facts, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban said.
2024-06-07T07:38+0000
2024-06-07T07:39+0000
world
vladimir putin
viktor orban
russia
west
weapons
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/06/06/1118802889_0:99:2882:1720_1920x0_80_0_0_c27d85b6020f96f1a9ce2e15d463868e.jpg
On Wednesday, Putin said Russia had the right to supply weapons to those countries that oppose the West and from which attacks are carried out on the facilities of those countries that supply weapons to Kiev. "Russia said that from now on it can supply weapons to US adversaries anywhere in the world — this is a big statement, a message based on facts. This is not propaganda," Orban told the Kossuth radio broadcaster. The pro-war policy of the West may lead to a local conflict escalating to the level of a world war, the prime minister added.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240606/ex-us-state-dept-analyst-putin-is-right-to-send-signal-to-the-west-akin-to-cuban-missile-crisis-1118819168.html
russia
west
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/06/06/1118802889_19:0:2750:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_d38899c3467ec4bd8da3d5b0bbf739d0.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
orban on putin's remarks about arms supplies, putin comments the us decision to send long-range arms to ukraine
orban on putin's remarks about arms supplies, putin comments the us decision to send long-range arms to ukraine

Putin's Remark on Russian Arms Supplies to Other Regions 'Important', Orban Says

07:38 GMT 07.06.2024 (Updated: 07:39 GMT 07.06.2024)
© Sputnik / POOL/Valentina Pevtsova / Go to the mediabankRussian President Vladimir Putin holds a meeting with top executives of international news agencies on the sidelines of the 27th Saint Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF) at the Lakhta Centre in St. Petersburg, Russia.
Russian President Vladimir Putin holds a meeting with top executives of international news agencies on the sidelines of the 27th Saint Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF) at the Lakhta Centre in St. Petersburg, Russia. - Sputnik International, 1920, 07.06.2024
© Sputnik / POOL/Valentina Pevtsova
/
Go to the mediabank
Subscribe
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The remark of Russian President Vladimir Putin on possible arms supplies from Russia to other regions is an important statement based on facts, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban said on Friday.
On Wednesday, Putin said Russia had the right to supply weapons to those countries that oppose the West and from which attacks are carried out on the facilities of those countries that supply weapons to Kiev.
"Russia said that from now on it can supply weapons to US adversaries anywhere in the world — this is a big statement, a message based on facts. This is not propaganda," Orban told the Kossuth radio broadcaster.
Launch of the Iskander-M ballistic missile system. - Sputnik International, 1920, 06.06.2024
World
Ex-US State Dept Analyst: Putin is Right to Send Signal to the West Akin to Cuban Missile Crisis
Yesterday, 18:23 GMT
The pro-war policy of the West may lead to a local conflict escalating to the level of a world war, the prime minister added.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle playAndroid APK
© 2024 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала