Watch Russian Jet Target Cloaked Ukrainian Position Using Converted Dumb-to-Smart Bombs
Russian forces began a large-scale offensive across much of the 1,000 km frontline with Ukraine earlier this year, penetrating heavily fortified Ukrainian defenses in the Donbass, and returning troops into Kharkov region to set up a “sanitary zone” amid incessant Ukrainian strikes targeting the city of Belgorod and other Russian border settlements.
Russia's Defense Ministry has published footage of a Sukhoi Su-34 strike aircraft attacking a concentration of camouflaged Ukrainian equipment and manpower.The video shows a Su-34 taking off from an airfield somewhere in Russia and flying toward its target with heavy air-dropped bombs – fitted with Universal Planning and Correction Modules (UPCMs), onboard.The jet drops its payload and swings around, with drone surveillance footage then showing smoke rising from a field and woodland area somewhere along the front in the area of responsibility of Russia's Vostok Group of Forces.Russia's UPCMs' use in Ukraine was first reported in the spring of 2023. The equipment is comparable in function and purpose to the American Joint Direct Attack Munition (JDAM) dumb to smart bomb conversion kits.The FABs in the footage released by the Defense Ministry appear to be variants of the FAB-1500.
Russia’s Defense Ministry has published footage of a Sukhoi Su-34 strike aircraft attacking a concentration of camouflaged Ukrainian equipment and manpower.
The video shows a Su-34 taking off from an airfield somewhere in Russia and flying toward its target with heavy air-dropped bombs – fitted with Universal Planning and Correction Modules (UPCMs), onboard.
The jet drops its payload and swings around, with drone surveillance footage then showing smoke rising from a field and woodland area somewhere along the front in the area of responsibility of Russia's Vostok Group of Forces.
Russia’s UPCMs’ use in Ukraine was first reported in the spring of 2023. The equipment is comparable in function and purpose to the American Joint Direct Attack Munition (JDAM) dumb to smart bomb conversion kits.
Russian defense scientists have attached the kits to FABs – a Soviet series of heavy air-dropped bombs. FAB is the Russian acronym for ‘High-Explosive Aviation Bomb’. FAB series munitions include the FAB-500 (500 kg), FAB-1500 (1,525 kg), the FAB-3000 (3,067 kg) and others, and are designed to strike everything from concentrations of troops and military equipment to bunkers and underground structures, airfields and fortified industrial facilities. These weapons have proven hugely impactful in Russian efforts this past winter to punch through Ukrainian fortifications in the Donbass, which took Ukraine’s NATO-backed armies nearly a decade to construct.
The FABs in the footage released by the Defense Ministry appear to be variants of the FAB-1500.