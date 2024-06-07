https://sputnikglobe.com/20240607/watch-russian-jet-target-cloaked-ukrainian-position-using-converted-dumb-to-smart-bombs-1118843843.html

Watch Russian Jet Target Cloaked Ukrainian Position Using Converted Dumb-to-Smart Bombs

Russian forces began a large-scale offensive across much of the 1,000 km frontline with Ukraine earlier this year, penetrating heavily fortified Ukrainian defenses in the Donbass, and returning troops into Kharkov region to set up a “sanitary zone” amid incessant Ukrainian strikes targeting the city of Belgorod and other Russian border settlements.

Russia’s Defense Ministry has published footage of a Sukhoi Su-34 strike aircraft attacking a concentration of camouflaged Ukrainian equipment and manpower.The video shows a Su-34 taking off from an airfield somewhere in Russia and flying toward its target with heavy air-dropped bombs – fitted with Universal Planning and Correction Modules (UPCMs), onboard.The jet drops its payload and swings around, with drone surveillance footage then showing smoke rising from a field and woodland area somewhere along the front in the area of responsibility of Russia's Vostok Group of Forces.Russia’s UPCMs’ use in Ukraine was first reported in the spring of 2023. The equipment is comparable in function and purpose to the American Joint Direct Attack Munition (JDAM) dumb to smart bomb conversion kits.The FABs in the footage released by the Defense Ministry appear to be variants of the FAB-1500.

