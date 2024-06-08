https://sputnikglobe.com/20240608/key-european-elections-underway-russian-navy-heads-to-the-caribbean-and-more-1118846822.html

On this episode of Fault Lines, host Melik Abdul and a panel of esteemed guests weigh in on a variety of topics, including key European elections.

The show begins with Senior Research Fellow at the Global Policy Institute George Szamuely weighing in on the latest out of the EU elections.Then, Executive Director of the Rainbow PUSH Coalition Robert Patillo weighs in on the Hunter Biden gun trial and the latest out of the US presidential election.The show closes with economist Mark Frost giving a breakdown of the current state of the US economy.

