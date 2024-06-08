https://sputnikglobe.com/20240608/key-european-elections-underway-russian-navy-heads-to-the-caribbean-and-more-1118846822.html
Key European Elections Underway, Russian Navy Heads to the Caribbean and More
On this episode of Fault Lines, host Melik Abdul and a panel of esteemed guests weigh in on a variety of topics, including key European elections.
On this episode of Fault Lines, host Melik Abdul and a panel of esteemed guests weigh in on a variety of topics, including key European elections.
The show begins with Senior Research Fellow at the Global Policy Institute George Szamuely weighing in on the latest out of the EU elections.Then, Executive Director of the Rainbow PUSH Coalition Robert Patillo weighs in on the Hunter Biden gun trial and the latest out of the US presidential election.The show closes with economist Mark Frost giving a breakdown of the current state of the US economy.The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comCatch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM
04:04 GMT 08.06.2024 (Updated: 11:23 GMT 08.06.2024)
On this episode of Fault Lines, host Melik Abdul and a panel of esteemed guests weigh in on a variety of topics, including key European elections.
The show begins with Senior Research Fellow at the Global Policy Institute George Szamuely weighing in on the latest out of the EU elections.
Then, Executive Director of the Rainbow PUSH Coalition Robert Patillo weighs in on the Hunter Biden gun trial and the latest out of the US presidential election.
The show closes with economist Mark Frost giving a breakdown of the current state of the US economy.
The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.
We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com
Catch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM