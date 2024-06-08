https://sputnikglobe.com/20240608/netanyahu-to-address-congress-eu-parliamentary-elections-social-betting-1118853267.html

Americans beat Pakistanis at their own game athletically, and CEO pay increases triple that of average workers.

Author and West Coast Coordinator of the ANSWER Coalition Richard Becker joins Misfits hosts Michelle Witte and John Kiriakou to discuss the latest from the war in Gaza and hostilities between Israel and Hezbollah, plans for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to address Congress, US intelligence assessments that Netanyahu will ignore US pressure to put together a reconstruction plan for Gaza, and the arrest of UN staff in Yemen.Cohost of the Jamarl Thomas discusses the EU Parliamentary elections this weekend, why voters might be more engaged in these elections than in past contests and predictions about future power players.Author of “For a Dollar and a Dream: State Lotteries in Modern America” Jonathan Cohen discusses the expansion of social gambling across American society, what factors within US society contribute to this expansion, what demographics are most vulnerable to problem gambling, and what to expect as sports gambling proliferates.The Misfits also discuss the prosecution resting in the Hunter Biden gun trial, the possibility that former President Donald Trump will seek political revenge if elected, the latest jobs report, and this week’s News of the Weird, including a preemptive embalming and Pyongyang’s rubbish delivery.The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comCatch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM

