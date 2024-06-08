International
The Russian city of St Petersburg hosted the 27th International Economic Forum (SPIEF) from June 5-8. The annual event brings together international experts, politicians and leaders to discuss key issues in business and economics.
Photos: Exciting Highlights From SPIEF-2024

13:01 GMT 08.06.2024
The Russian city of St Petersburg hosted the 27th International Economic Forum (SPIEF) from June 5-8. The annual event brings together international experts, politicians and leaders to discuss key issues in business and economics.
The St Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF) closed its fourth day of business on Saturday June 8 with a final press conference.
21,300 thousand people took part in SPIEF 2024, with the total sum of contracts signed exceeding 6.4 trillion rubles, according to Anton Kobyakov, advisor to Russian President Vladimir Putin.
Check out Sputnik's gallery for exciting shots from this year's SPIEF!
© Sputnik / Ivan Sekretarev / Go to the mediabank

Russia's President Vladimir Putin speaks at the 27th St Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF) on June 7, 2024.

Russia&#x27;s President Vladimir Putin speaks at the 27th St Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF) on June 7, 2024. - Sputnik International
1/16
© Sputnik / Ivan Sekretarev
/
Go to the mediabank

Russia's President Vladimir Putin speaks at the 27th St Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF) on June 7, 2024.

© Sputnik / Sergey Bobylev / Go to the mediabank

Participants of the 27th St Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF).

Participants of the 27th St Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF). - Sputnik International
2/16
© Sputnik / Sergey Bobylev
/
Go to the mediabank

Participants of the 27th St Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF).

© Sputnik / Kristina Kormilitsyna / Go to the mediabank

Abdul Umari, Acting Minister of Labour and Social Affairs of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan, at the SPIEF 2024 session on Greater Eurasian Partnership as a New Pole of Growth: Potential and Prospects.

Abdul Umari, Acting Minister of Labour and Social Affairs of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan, at the SPIEF 2024 session on Greater Eurasian Partnership as a New Pole of Growth: Potential and Prospects. - Sputnik International
3/16
© Sputnik / Kristina Kormilitsyna
/
Go to the mediabank

Abdul Umari, Acting Minister of Labour and Social Affairs of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan, at the SPIEF 2024 session on Greater Eurasian Partnership as a New Pole of Growth: Potential and Prospects.

© Sputnik / Alexandr Kryazhev / Go to the mediabank

Russia's Alfa Bank stand decorated with Chinese characters and a red dragon in honor of the opening of two branches in China.

Russia&#x27;s Alfa Bank stand decorated with Chinese characters and a red dragon in honor of the opening of two branches in China. - Sputnik International
4/16
© Sputnik / Alexandr Kryazhev
/
Go to the mediabank

Russia's Alfa Bank stand decorated with Chinese characters and a red dragon in honor of the opening of two branches in China.

© Sputnik / Pavel Bednyakov / Go to the mediabank

Guests gather for the plenary session at the SPIEF-2024. From left to right: Jose Manuel Sanz Mingote, International Relations head of Spain's EFE news agency, Toshimitsu Sawai, Executive Director of Japan's Kyodo News Agency, Stefano Polli, Deputy Editor-in-Chief of the Italian news agency ANSA (Agenzia Nazionale Stampa Associata).

Guests gather for the plenary session at the SPIEF-2024. From left to right: Jose Manuel Sanz Mingote, International Relations head of Spain&#x27;s EFE news agency, Toshimitsu Sawai, Executive Director of Japan&#x27;s Kyodo News Agency, Stefano Polli, Deputy Editor-in-Chief of the Italian news agency ANSA (Agenzia Nazionale Stampa Associata). - Sputnik International
5/16
© Sputnik / Pavel Bednyakov
/
Go to the mediabank

Guests gather for the plenary session at the SPIEF-2024. From left to right: Jose Manuel Sanz Mingote, International Relations head of Spain's EFE news agency, Toshimitsu Sawai, Executive Director of Japan's Kyodo News Agency, Stefano Polli, Deputy Editor-in-Chief of the Italian news agency ANSA (Agenzia Nazionale Stampa Associata).

© Sputnik / Sergey Bobylev / Go to the mediabank

Presentation of the new Lada Iskra model at the SPIEF-2024.

Presentation of the new Lada Iskra model at the SPIEF-2024. - Sputnik International
6/16
© Sputnik / Sergey Bobylev
/
Go to the mediabank

Presentation of the new Lada Iskra model at the SPIEF-2024.

© Sputnik / Sergey Bobylev / Go to the mediabank

SPIEF-2024 Plenary session. From left to right: President of Bolivia Luis Alberto Arce Catacora, President of the Russian Federation Vladimir Putin, President of Zimbabwe Emmerson Mnangagwa.

SPIEF-2024 Plenary session. From left to right: President of Bolivia Luis Alberto Arce Catacora, President of the Russian Federation Vladimir Putin, President of Zimbabwe Emmerson Mnangagwa. - Sputnik International
7/16
© Sputnik / Sergey Bobylev
/
Go to the mediabank

SPIEF-2024 Plenary session. From left to right: President of Bolivia Luis Alberto Arce Catacora, President of the Russian Federation Vladimir Putin, President of Zimbabwe Emmerson Mnangagwa.

© Sputnik / Sergey Bobylev / Go to the mediabank

Photo session of participants of the BRICS Expert Forum "The Role of the BRICS in the Search for a New World Order" held at SPIEF on June 6, 2024.

Photo session of participants of the BRICS Expert Forum &quot;The Role of the BRICS in the Search for a New World Order&quot; held at SPIEF on June 6, 2024. - Sputnik International
8/16
© Sputnik / Sergey Bobylev
/
Go to the mediabank

Photo session of participants of the BRICS Expert Forum "The Role of the BRICS in the Search for a New World Order" held at SPIEF on June 6, 2024.

© Sputnik / Sergey Bobylev / Go to the mediabank

Participants of SPIEF 2024.

Participants of SPIEF 2024. - Sputnik International
9/16
© Sputnik / Sergey Bobylev
/
Go to the mediabank

Participants of SPIEF 2024.

© Sputnik / Sergey Bobylev / Go to the mediabank

Plenary session at SPIEF-2024. From left to right: Sergey Karaganov, a Russian political scientist and economist who heads the Council for Foreign and Defense Policy, Luis Alberto Arce Catacora, President of Bolivia, Russian President Vladimir Putin, Emmerson Mnangagwa, President of Zimbabwe.

Plenary session at SPIEF-2024. From left to right: Sergey Karaganov, a Russian political scientist and economist who heads the Council for Foreign and Defense Policy, Luis Alberto Arce Catacora, President of Bolivia, Russian President Vladimir Putin, Emmerson Mnangagwa, President of Zimbabwe. - Sputnik International
10/16
© Sputnik / Sergey Bobylev
/
Go to the mediabank

Plenary session at SPIEF-2024. From left to right: Sergey Karaganov, a Russian political scientist and economist who heads the Council for Foreign and Defense Policy, Luis Alberto Arce Catacora, President of Bolivia, Russian President Vladimir Putin, Emmerson Mnangagwa, President of Zimbabwe.

© Sputnik / Kristina Kormilitsyna / Go to the mediabank

Delegation from Oman at the opening ceremony of SPIEF-2024.

Delegation from Oman at the opening ceremony of SPIEF-2024. - Sputnik International
11/16
© Sputnik / Kristina Kormilitsyna
/
Go to the mediabank

Delegation from Oman at the opening ceremony of SPIEF-2024.

© Sputnik / Alexandr Kryazhev / Go to the mediabank

Spartak multi-purpose armored vehicle exhibited at SPIEF-2024

Spartak multi-purpose armored vehicle exhibited at SPIEF-2024 - Sputnik International
12/16
© Sputnik / Alexandr Kryazhev
/
Go to the mediabank

Spartak multi-purpose armored vehicle exhibited at SPIEF-2024

© Sputnik / Kristina Kormilitsyna / Go to the mediabank

Zhou Liqun, CEO of China Chengtong International Investment Co. Ltd. (left) and Yuri Manevich, CEO of Russia's New Land Grain Corridor Group, sign an agreement at SPIEF-2024.

Zhou Liqun, CEO of China Chengtong International Investment Co. Ltd. (left) and Yuri Manevich, CEO of Russia&#x27;s New Land Grain Corridor Group, sign an agreement at SPIEF-2024. - Sputnik International
13/16
© Sputnik / Kristina Kormilitsyna
/
Go to the mediabank

Zhou Liqun, CEO of China Chengtong International Investment Co. Ltd. (left) and Yuri Manevich, CEO of Russia's New Land Grain Corridor Group, sign an agreement at SPIEF-2024.

© Sputnik / Sergey Bobylev / Go to the mediabank

Moscow region booth at SPIEF-2024.

Moscow region booth at SPIEF-2024. - Sputnik International
14/16
© Sputnik / Sergey Bobylev
/
Go to the mediabank

Moscow region booth at SPIEF-2024.

© Sputnik / Kristina Kormilitsyna / Go to the mediabank

Russian presidential aide Igor Levitin, Chair of the State Council commission on transport (second from left) at the stand of the the Sultanate of Oman at SPIEF-2024.

Russian presidential aide Igor Levitin, Chair of the State Council commission on transport (second from left) at the stand of the the Sultanate of Oman at SPIEF-2024. - Sputnik International
15/16
© Sputnik / Kristina Kormilitsyna
/
Go to the mediabank

Russian presidential aide Igor Levitin, Chair of the State Council commission on transport (second from left) at the stand of the the Sultanate of Oman at SPIEF-2024.

© POOL / Go to the mediabank

President Putin held a meeting with the representatives of international news agencies on the sidelines of the St Petersburg International Economic Forum.

President Putin held a meeting with the representatives of international news agencies on the sidelines of the St Petersburg International Economic Forum. - Sputnik International
16/16
© POOL
/
Go to the mediabank

President Putin held a meeting with the representatives of international news agencies on the sidelines of the St Petersburg International Economic Forum.

