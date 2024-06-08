Photos: Exciting Highlights From SPIEF-2024
Russia's President Vladimir Putin speaks at the 27th St Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF) on June 7, 2024.
Russia's President Vladimir Putin speaks at the 27th St Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF) on June 7, 2024.
Participants of the 27th St Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF).
Participants of the 27th St Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF).
Abdul Umari, Acting Minister of Labour and Social Affairs of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan, at the SPIEF 2024 session on Greater Eurasian Partnership as a New Pole of Growth: Potential and Prospects.
Abdul Umari, Acting Minister of Labour and Social Affairs of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan, at the SPIEF 2024 session on Greater Eurasian Partnership as a New Pole of Growth: Potential and Prospects.
Russia's Alfa Bank stand decorated with Chinese characters and a red dragon in honor of the opening of two branches in China.
Russia's Alfa Bank stand decorated with Chinese characters and a red dragon in honor of the opening of two branches in China.
Guests gather for the plenary session at the SPIEF-2024. From left to right: Jose Manuel Sanz Mingote, International Relations head of Spain's EFE news agency, Toshimitsu Sawai, Executive Director of Japan's Kyodo News Agency, Stefano Polli, Deputy Editor-in-Chief of the Italian news agency ANSA (Agenzia Nazionale Stampa Associata).
Guests gather for the plenary session at the SPIEF-2024. From left to right: Jose Manuel Sanz Mingote, International Relations head of Spain's EFE news agency, Toshimitsu Sawai, Executive Director of Japan's Kyodo News Agency, Stefano Polli, Deputy Editor-in-Chief of the Italian news agency ANSA (Agenzia Nazionale Stampa Associata).
Presentation of the new Lada Iskra model at the SPIEF-2024.
Presentation of the new Lada Iskra model at the SPIEF-2024.
SPIEF-2024 Plenary session. From left to right: President of Bolivia Luis Alberto Arce Catacora, President of the Russian Federation Vladimir Putin, President of Zimbabwe Emmerson Mnangagwa.
SPIEF-2024 Plenary session. From left to right: President of Bolivia Luis Alberto Arce Catacora, President of the Russian Federation Vladimir Putin, President of Zimbabwe Emmerson Mnangagwa.
Photo session of participants of the BRICS Expert Forum "The Role of the BRICS in the Search for a New World Order" held at SPIEF on June 6, 2024.
Photo session of participants of the BRICS Expert Forum "The Role of the BRICS in the Search for a New World Order" held at SPIEF on June 6, 2024.
Participants of SPIEF 2024.
Plenary session at SPIEF-2024. From left to right: Sergey Karaganov, a Russian political scientist and economist who heads the Council for Foreign and Defense Policy, Luis Alberto Arce Catacora, President of Bolivia, Russian President Vladimir Putin, Emmerson Mnangagwa, President of Zimbabwe.
Plenary session at SPIEF-2024. From left to right: Sergey Karaganov, a Russian political scientist and economist who heads the Council for Foreign and Defense Policy, Luis Alberto Arce Catacora, President of Bolivia, Russian President Vladimir Putin, Emmerson Mnangagwa, President of Zimbabwe.
Delegation from Oman at the opening ceremony of SPIEF-2024.
Delegation from Oman at the opening ceremony of SPIEF-2024.
Spartak multi-purpose armored vehicle exhibited at SPIEF-2024
Spartak multi-purpose armored vehicle exhibited at SPIEF-2024
Zhou Liqun, CEO of China Chengtong International Investment Co. Ltd. (left) and Yuri Manevich, CEO of Russia's New Land Grain Corridor Group, sign an agreement at SPIEF-2024.
Zhou Liqun, CEO of China Chengtong International Investment Co. Ltd. (left) and Yuri Manevich, CEO of Russia's New Land Grain Corridor Group, sign an agreement at SPIEF-2024.
Moscow region booth at SPIEF-2024.
Russian presidential aide Igor Levitin, Chair of the State Council commission on transport (second from left) at the stand of the the Sultanate of Oman at SPIEF-2024.
Russian presidential aide Igor Levitin, Chair of the State Council commission on transport (second from left) at the stand of the the Sultanate of Oman at SPIEF-2024.
President Putin held a meeting with the representatives of international news agencies on the sidelines of the St Petersburg International Economic Forum.
President Putin held a meeting with the representatives of international news agencies on the sidelines of the St Petersburg International Economic Forum.