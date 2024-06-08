https://sputnikglobe.com/20240608/right-wing-gains-momentum-in-key-european-elections-1118854456.html
Right-Wing Gains Momentum in Key European Elections
On this episode of The Backstory, host Rachel Blevins discussed a number of topics from around the world, including the imperative elections that are taking place in the European Union.
On this episode of The Backstory, host Rachel Blevins discussed a number of topics from around the world, including the imperative elections that are taking place in the European Union.
Rachel began the last show of the week by hosting fellow radio host and political strategist Melik Abdul, who spoke to her about the potential vice presidential options for Donald Trump.Rachel then spoke to international relations and security analyst Mark Sleboda about the meeting between US President Joe Biden and his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelensky.Geopolitical analyst and journalist Laith Marouf would help kickoff the final hour of the show by discussing the ongoing conflict between Israel and Hezbollah as they descend closer to war.In the final segment, Rachel spoke to geopolitical analyst and author George Szamuely about the European elections and Germany's new war contingency.The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comCatch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM
Right-Wing Gains Momentum in Key European Elections
04:01 GMT 08.06.2024
On this episode of The Backstory, host Rachel Blevins discussed a number of topics from around the world, including the imperative elections that are taking place in the European Union.
Rachel began the last show of the week by hosting fellow radio host and political strategist Melik Abdul, who spoke to her about the potential vice presidential options for Donald Trump.
Rachel then spoke to international relations and security analyst Mark Sleboda about the meeting between US President Joe Biden and his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelensky.
Geopolitical analyst and journalist Laith Marouf would help kickoff the final hour of the show by discussing the ongoing conflict between Israel and Hezbollah as they descend closer to war.
In the final segment, Rachel spoke to geopolitical analyst and author George Szamuely about the European elections and Germany's new war contingency.
