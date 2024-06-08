https://sputnikglobe.com/20240608/russian-energy-complex-capable-of-fulfilling-contractual-obligations-to-partners---rosneft-1118862373.html

Russian Energy Complex Capable of Fulfilling Contractual Obligations to Partners - Rosneft

Russian Energy Complex Capable of Fulfilling Contractual Obligations to Partners - Rosneft

Sputnik International

There is no doubt that the Russian energy sector is capable of meeting the energy needs of Russian consumers and fulfilling its contractual obligations to partners, Russian oil giant Rosneft CEO Igor Sechin said on Saturday at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF).

2024-06-08T09:50+0000

2024-06-08T09:50+0000

2024-06-08T09:50+0000

economy

spief 2024

igor sechin

russia

rosneft

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/107874/44/1078744490_0:175:3019:1873_1920x0_80_0_0_182e7a73ba73e6304aa0bee9203539c7.jpg

"Nevertheless, I would like to say that we have no doubts about the ability of the Russian energy complex to provide the necessary amount of energy resources for domestic Russian consumers, and nothing will prevent us from fulfilling our contractual obligations to all our partners," Sechin said. Speaking about the green agenda, Sechin said that its aggressive promotion would mean declaring an energy war on the majority of the world's population and reducing global consumption of fossil fuels would automatically mean exacerbating the problem of hunger and energy poverty.He noted that the developing countries of Asia and Africa, where the largest population growth is observed, show a high demand for energy.In addition, Sechin voiced consumers' concerns about the uninterrupted supply of energy and the reliability of technology, as the strategy of "green" transition does not take into account this aspect.The Rosneft CEO remarked that volatily in the global energy market may also increase due to the uncertainty surrounding the upcoming United States presidential election."It can be assumed that volatility will increase due to the uncertainty associated with the prospects of presidential election in the US, where pre-election sentiment depends, among other things, on an increase in the cost of one gallon of gasoline (the average price is $3.6 per gallon, and in some states, such as California, $5.4)," Sechin said.The creation of oil reserves by Western and Middle Eastern companies could offset the impact of any voluntary reduction in oil production quotas by OPEC members, the official added."The reserve formation observed by both Western and Middle Eastern companies may indicate a major market changes. The presence of such phantom barrels, capable of having a large-scale impact on the market, negates the impact of voluntary reduction of production quotas by the main OPEC participants," Sechin said, noting that this is evident from market prices.He emphasized that the budgets of most OPEC+ member countries can withstand a decrease in oil prices, which could be partially or completely offset by an increase in supplies.The Russian city of St. Petersburg is hosting the 27th edition of SPIEF from June 5-8. Last year, the forum drew 17,000 participants from 130 countries and saw the signing of more than 900 agreements.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20221001/western-imposed-green-agenda-would-cripple-africas-energy-security-energy-expert-warns-1101420605.html

https://sputnikglobe.com/20231129/cop28-bidens-hypocrisy-on-display-as-us-steps-up-fossil-fuel-production-1115287888.html

russia

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

rosneft, igor sechin, 27th st.petersburg international economic forum (spief), russia, oil, fossil fuel, energy security, russian oil