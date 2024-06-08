https://sputnikglobe.com/20240608/spief-2024-final-day-press-conference-1118861529.html

SPIEF 2024 Final Day: Press Conference

SPIEF 2024 Final Day: Press Conference

Sputnik International

Final press conference at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF).

2024-06-08T10:06+0000

2024-06-08T10:06+0000

2024-06-08T10:07+0000

russia

spief 2024

st. petersburg international economic forum (spief) 2017

spief

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/06/08/1118858746_0:132:3174:1917_1920x0_80_0_0_fe68b68df68221819cd4dc8ea7b5c618.jpg

Sputnik comes to you live for the final press conference at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF). Anton Kobyakov, advisor to Russia’s President Vladimir Putin, answers questions on the results of the 27th annual economic event that brought together international experts, politicians and leaders to discuss key issues in business and economics.SPIEF has been held annually since 1997. Since 2005 it has been held under the auspices of the President of the Russian Federation, who has invariably attended each event.Follow Sputnik’s live broadcast to find out more!

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

ИТОГОВАЯ_ПК_ПМЭФ Sputnik International ИТОГОВАЯ_ПК_ПМЭФ 2024-06-08T10:06+0000 true PT1S

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

spief'24 final press conference, st. petersburg international economic forum, spief 2024, spief 2024 program, spief 2024 topics, spief 2024 themes, spief 2024 discussions