SPIEF 2024 Final Day: Press Conference
SPIEF 2024 Final Day: Press Conference
Sputnik International
Final press conference at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF).
2024-06-08T10:06+0000
2024-06-08T10:06+0000
2024-06-08T10:07+0000
Sputnik comes to you live for the final press conference at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF). Anton Kobyakov, advisor to Russia's President Vladimir Putin, answers questions on the results of the 27th annual economic event that brought together international experts, politicians and leaders to discuss key issues in business and economics.SPIEF has been held annually since 1997. Since 2005 it has been held under the auspices of the President of the Russian Federation, who has invariably attended each event.Follow Sputnik's live broadcast to find out more!
SPIEF 2024 Final Day: Press Conference
10:06 GMT 08.06.2024 (Updated: 10:07 GMT 08.06.2024)
June 8 is the final day of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF) at the ExpoForum Convention and Exhibition Centre.
Sputnik comes to you live for the final press conference at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF).
Anton Kobyakov, advisor to Russia’s President Vladimir Putin, answers questions on the results of the 27th annual economic event that brought together international experts, politicians and leaders to discuss key issues in business and economics.
SPIEF has been held annually since 1997. Since 2005 it has been held under the auspices of the President of the Russian Federation, who has invariably attended each event.
Follow Sputnik’s live broadcast to find out more!