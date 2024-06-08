International
LIVE: Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Speaks at SPIEF Session on 'Polycentricity'
- Sputnik International, 1920
Russia
The latest news and stories from Russia. Stay tuned for updates and breaking news on defense, politics, economy and more.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240608/spief-2024-final-day-press-conference-1118861529.html
SPIEF 2024 Final Day: Press Conference
SPIEF 2024 Final Day: Press Conference
Sputnik International
Final press conference at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF).
2024-06-08T10:06+0000
2024-06-08T10:07+0000
russia
spief 2024
st. petersburg international economic forum (spief) 2017
spief
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/06/08/1118858746_0:132:3174:1917_1920x0_80_0_0_fe68b68df68221819cd4dc8ea7b5c618.jpg
Sputnik comes to you live for the final press conference at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF). Anton Kobyakov, advisor to Russia’s President Vladimir Putin, answers questions on the results of the 27th annual economic event that brought together international experts, politicians and leaders to discuss key issues in business and economics.SPIEF has been held annually since 1997. Since 2005 it has been held under the auspices of the President of the Russian Federation, who has invariably attended each event.Follow Sputnik’s live broadcast to find out more!
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
ИТОГОВАЯ_ПК_ПМЭФ
Sputnik International
ИТОГОВАЯ_ПК_ПМЭФ
2024-06-08T10:06+0000
true
PT1S
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/06/08/1118858746_222:0:2953:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_c77f3b9bcb4c7fd464bf1e70f1f7a071.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
spief'24 final press conference, st. petersburg international economic forum, spief 2024, spief 2024 program, spief 2024 topics, spief 2024 themes, spief 2024 discussions
spief'24 final press conference, st. petersburg international economic forum, spief 2024, spief 2024 program, spief 2024 topics, spief 2024 themes, spief 2024 discussions

SPIEF 2024 Final Day: Press Conference

10:06 GMT 08.06.2024 (Updated: 10:07 GMT 08.06.2024)
© Sputnik / Sergey Bobylev / Go to the mediabankSPIEF 2024
SPIEF 2024 - Sputnik International, 1920, 08.06.2024
© Sputnik / Sergey Bobylev
/
Go to the mediabank
Subscribe
June 8 is the final day of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF) at the ExpoForum Convention and Exhibition Centre.
Sputnik comes to you live for the final press conference at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF).
Anton Kobyakov, advisor to Russia’s President Vladimir Putin, answers questions on the results of the 27th annual economic event that brought together international experts, politicians and leaders to discuss key issues in business and economics.
SPIEF has been held annually since 1997. Since 2005 it has been held under the auspices of the President of the Russian Federation, who has invariably attended each event.
Follow Sputnik’s live broadcast to find out more!
© Ruptly
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle playAndroid APK
© 2024 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала