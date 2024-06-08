https://sputnikglobe.com/20240608/trump-shortens-list-of-vp-candidates-as-election-approaches-1118851134.html

On this episode of The Final Countdown, hosts Ted Rall and Angie Wong discuss a range of topics, including Trump's potential VP pick.

The show begins with Cartoonist for The Chicago Tribune Scott Stantis discussing the latest out of the Hunter Biden gun trial.Then, political analyst Robert Hornack weighs in on Trump's possible VP pick.The second hour starts with the managing editor of Covert Action Magazine Jeremy Kuzmarov joining the show to discuss the latest out of Rafah and escalations between Israel and Lebanon.The show closes with International relations analyst Mark Sleboda analyzing Biden's visit to France for the anniversary of D-Day.The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comCatch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM

