Fire Engulfs Ship Near Yemen's Aden Port After Shelling - UK Maritime Trade Authority

Sputnik International

The United Kingdom Maritime Operations (UKMTO) said on Sunday that a fire broke out on a ship off the coast of the Yemeni port of Aden after shelling.

The United Kingdom Maritime Operations (UKMTO) said on Sunday that a fire broke out on a ship off the coast of the Yemeni port of Aden after shelling. The incident occurred 70 nautical miles southwest of the port. "The master reports that the vessel was hit by an unknown projectile on the aft section, which resulted in a fire. Damage control is underway, the Master reports no casualties and the vessel is proceeding to its next port of call," the UKMTO said in a statement on X. Ships have been advised to transit with caution and report any suspicious activity, according to the statement.

