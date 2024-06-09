International
Fire Engulfs Ship Near Yemen's Aden Port After Shelling - UK Maritime Trade Authority
Fire Engulfs Ship Near Yemen's Aden Port After Shelling - UK Maritime Trade Authority
Sputnik International
The United Kingdom Maritime Operations (UKMTO) said on Sunday that a fire broke out on a ship off the coast of the Yemeni port of Aden after shelling.
The United Kingdom Maritime Operations (UKMTO) said on Sunday that a fire broke out on a ship off the coast of the Yemeni port of Aden after shelling. The incident occurred 70 nautical miles southwest of the port. "The master reports that the vessel was hit by an unknown projectile on the aft section, which resulted in a fire. Damage control is underway, the Master reports no casualties and the vessel is proceeding to its next port of call," the UKMTO said in a statement on X. Ships have been advised to transit with caution and report any suspicious activity, according to the statement.
the united kingdom maritime operations (ukmto) said on sunday that a fire broke out on a ship off the coast of the yemeni port of aden after shelling.
the united kingdom maritime operations (ukmto) said on sunday that a fire broke out on a ship off the coast of the yemeni port of aden after shelling.

Yemen's rebel Ansar Allah movement, the Houthis, has been launching attacks on commercial and military vessels for months, in response to Israeli military operations in the Gaza Strip. The attacks prompted the United States to form a multinational coalition to protect shipping in the area, as well as to strike Houthi targets on the ground.
The United Kingdom Maritime Operations (UKMTO) said on Sunday that a fire broke out on a ship off the coast of the Yemeni port of Aden after shelling.
The incident occurred 70 nautical miles southwest of the port.
"The master reports that the vessel was hit by an unknown projectile on the aft section, which resulted in a fire. Damage control is underway, the Master reports no casualties and the vessel is proceeding to its next port of call," the UKMTO said in a statement on X.
Ships have been advised to transit with caution and report any suspicious activity, according to the statement.
