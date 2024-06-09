International
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
On February 24, 2022 Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
Russia's North Group of Troops Eliminates Up to 225 Ukrainian Soldiers - MoD
Russia's North Group of Troops Eliminates Up to 225 Ukrainian Soldiers - MoD
hit four Ukrainian brigades in the Kharkov region and repulsed seven counterattacks over the past 24 hours, eliminating up to 225 soldiers
"The enemy's losses amounted to up to 225 servicepeople, seven vehicles and a 152-mm D-20 howitzer. Three Ukrainian field ammunition depots were destroyed," the ministry said in a statement.Meanwhile, the Zapad (West) group of Russian troops eliminated up to 400 Ukrainian servicepeople, one tank and two armored vehicles, the ministry said. The Tsentr (Center) group of troops repelled six counterattacks by Ukrainian assault groups, eliminating up to 300 soldiers, the ministry said.At the same time, the Yug (South) group of troops destroyed up to 375 Ukrainian servicepeople, an ammunition depot and two armored vehicles, the ministry added. In the Kherson region, Kiev lost up to 25 servicepeople near the villages of Dudchany and Respublikanets.The Vostok (East) group of troops eliminated up to 140 Ukrainian soldiers, the ministry added.
12:39 GMT 09.06.2024
© Sputnik / Stanislav Krasilnikov / Go to the mediabankA Russian Army T-90 M "Proryv" (Breakthrough) tank fires at a training ground in the course of Russia's military operation in Ukraine, at the unknown location, Russia.
A Russian Army T-90 M Proryv (Breakthrough) tank fires at a training ground in the course of Russia's military operation in Ukraine, at the unknown location, Russia. - Sputnik International, 1920, 09.06.2024
© Sputnik / Stanislav Krasilnikov
/
Go to the mediabank
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russia's Sever (North) group of troops hit four Ukrainian brigades in the Kharkov region and repulsed seven counterattacks over the past 24 hours, eliminating up to 225 soldiers, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Sunday.
"The enemy's losses amounted to up to 225 servicepeople, seven vehicles and a 152-mm D-20 howitzer. Three Ukrainian field ammunition depots were destroyed," the ministry said in a statement.
Meanwhile, the Zapad (West) group of Russian troops eliminated up to 400 Ukrainian servicepeople, one tank and two armored vehicles, the ministry said. The Tsentr (Center) group of troops repelled six counterattacks by Ukrainian assault groups, eliminating up to 300 soldiers, the ministry said.
At the same time, the Yug (South) group of troops destroyed up to 375 Ukrainian servicepeople, an ammunition depot and two armored vehicles, the ministry added. In the Kherson region, Kiev lost up to 25 servicepeople near the villages of Dudchany and Respublikanets.
Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky wipes his eye during a press conference with Finland's President Alexander Stubb, in Kiev, Ukraine - Sputnik International, 1920, 08.06.2024
Analysis
Prospect of Ukraine 'Child Soldiers' Shows US Desperate, Will Set Public Against Zelensky
Yesterday, 06:25 GMT
The Vostok (East) group of troops eliminated up to 140 Ukrainian soldiers, the ministry added.
