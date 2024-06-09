https://sputnikglobe.com/20240609/russias-north-group-of-troops-eliminates-up-to-225-ukrainian-soldiers---mod-1118883962.html

Russia's North Group of Troops Eliminates Up to 225 Ukrainian Soldiers - MoD

Russia's North Group of Troops Eliminates Up to 225 Ukrainian Soldiers - MoD

Sputnik International

hit four Ukrainian brigades in the Kharkov region and repulsed seven counterattacks over the past 24 hours, eliminating up to 225 soldiers

2024-06-09T12:39+0000

2024-06-09T12:39+0000

2024-06-09T12:39+0000

russia's special operation in ukraine

russia

ukraine

kharkov

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/05/12/1118523956_0:347:3023:2047_1920x0_80_0_0_e677c46dc65889928f8076f7af17810a.jpg

"The enemy's losses amounted to up to 225 servicepeople, seven vehicles and a 152-mm D-20 howitzer. Three Ukrainian field ammunition depots were destroyed," the ministry said in a statement.Meanwhile, the Zapad (West) group of Russian troops eliminated up to 400 Ukrainian servicepeople, one tank and two armored vehicles, the ministry said. The Tsentr (Center) group of troops repelled six counterattacks by Ukrainian assault groups, eliminating up to 300 soldiers, the ministry said.At the same time, the Yug (South) group of troops destroyed up to 375 Ukrainian servicepeople, an ammunition depot and two armored vehicles, the ministry added. In the Kherson region, Kiev lost up to 25 servicepeople near the villages of Dudchany and Respublikanets.The Vostok (East) group of troops eliminated up to 140 Ukrainian soldiers, the ministry added.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20240608/prospect-of-ukraine-child-soldiers-shows-us-desperate-will-set-public-against-zelensky-1118858395.html

russia

ukraine

kharkov

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

russia-ukraine update, ukraine losses in war, ukraine-russia war, how many ukrainian soldiers died