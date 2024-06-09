https://sputnikglobe.com/20240609/us-fails-threatening-hamas-leaders-with-sanctions-via-qatar-egypt---reports-1118879511.html
US Fails Threatening Hamas Leaders With Sanctions via Qatar, Egypt - Reports
US Fails Threatening Hamas Leaders With Sanctions via Qatar, Egypt - Reports
Qatar and Egypt, at the direction of the US admin, threatened the leaders of Hamas with possible arrests, sanctions and expulsion from their refuge in Doha, The Wall Street Journal reported.
The report noted, however, that these efforts led to the opposite result: Hamas has said it will not agree to a deal that does not meet its conditions.Last week, US President Joe Biden said that Israel had offered Hamas a new three-phase proposal with a road map that would lead to an enduring cessation of hostilities in the Gaza Strip and the release of all hostages. The first phase includes a complete ceasefire, the withdrawal of Israeli troops from all Gaza population centers and the release of some of the hostages held by Hamas, including the wounded, the elderly, and women, as well as the release of detained Palestinians from prisons. The second phase involves an indefinite cessation of hostilities in exchange for the release of the remaining hostages. The third phase of the initiative is to begin reconstruction of the war-torn Gaza.
US Fails Threatening Hamas Leaders With Sanctions via Qatar, Egypt - Reports
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Qatar and Egypt, at the direction of the US administration, have threatened the leaders of Palestinian movement Hamas with possible arrests, asset freezes, sanctions and expulsion from their refuge in Doha if they do not agree to a ceasefire deal with Israel, The Wall Street Journal reported, citing sources.
The report noted, however, that these efforts led to the opposite result: Hamas has said it will not agree to a deal that does not meet its conditions.
Last week, US President Joe Biden said that Israel had offered Hamas a new three-phase proposal
with a road map that would lead to an enduring cessation of hostilities in the Gaza Strip and the release of all hostages.
The first phase includes a complete ceasefire, the withdrawal of Israeli troops from all Gaza population centers and the release of some of the hostages held by Hamas, including the wounded, the elderly, and women, as well as the release of detained Palestinians from prisons. The second phase involves an indefinite cessation of hostilities in exchange for the release of the remaining hostages. The third phase of the initiative is to begin reconstruction of the war-torn Gaza.