Missiles Launched by Houthis Damage 2 Cargo Ships in Gulf of Aden - CENTCOM
Yemen's rebel Ansar Allah movement, also known as the Houthis, attacked two cargo ships in the Gulf of Aden with anti-ship missiles, the US Central Command (CENTCOM) said on Monday, adding that the ships stayed afloat after reporting damage.
2024-06-10T05:14+0000
2024-06-10T05:14+0000
"In the past 24 hours, Iranian-backed Houthis launched two anti-ship ballistic missiles (ASBM) from Houthi controlled areas of Yemen into the Gulf of Aden. One ASBM struck M/V Tavvishi, a Liberian-flagged, Swiss owned and operated container ship … Separately, Iranian-backed Houthis launched one ASBM and one anti-ship cruise missile (ASCM) into the Gulf of Aden. Both missiles struck M/V Norderney, an Antigua and Barbados flagged, German owned and operated cargo ship," the command said in a statement on X. The two ships reported damage but stayed afloat, the statement added. The US military also destroyed one "uncrewed aerial system," two cruise missiles and one missile launcher in Houthi-controlled areas of Yemen, the statement read. The Houthis have been launching attacks on commercial and military vessels in the region for months, in response to Israeli military operations in the Gaza Strip. The attacks prompted the United States to form a multinational coalition to protect shipping in the area, as well as to strike Houthi targets on the ground.
05:14 GMT 10.06.2024
© AP PhotoThis photo provided by the Indian Navy shows U.S.-owned ship Genco Picardy that came under attack Wednesday from a bomb-carrying drone launched by Yemen's Houthi rebels in the Gulf of Aden, Thursday, Jan. 18, 2024
MOSCOW, (Sputnik) - Yemen's rebel Ansar Allah movement, also known as the Houthis, attacked two cargo ships in the Gulf of Aden with anti-ship missiles, the US Central Command (CENTCOM) said on Monday, adding that the ships stayed afloat after reporting damage.
"In the past 24 hours, Iranian-backed Houthis launched two anti-ship ballistic missiles (ASBM) from Houthi controlled areas of Yemen into the Gulf of Aden. One ASBM struck M/V Tavvishi, a Liberian-flagged, Swiss owned and operated container ship … Separately, Iranian-backed Houthis launched one ASBM and one anti-ship cruise missile (ASCM) into the Gulf of Aden. Both missiles struck M/V Norderney, an Antigua and Barbados flagged, German owned and operated cargo ship," the command said in a statement on X.
The two ships reported damage but stayed afloat, the statement added.
The US military also destroyed one "uncrewed aerial system," two cruise missiles and one missile launcher in Houthi-controlled areas of Yemen, the statement read.
The Houthis have been launching attacks on commercial and military vessels in the region for months, in response to Israeli military operations in the Gaza Strip. The attacks prompted the United States to form a multinational coalition to protect shipping in the area, as well as to strike Houthi targets on the ground.
