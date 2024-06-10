https://sputnikglobe.com/20240610/shaping-the-future-forum-starts-in-russias-kazan-1118894654.html

‘Shaping the Future’ Forum Starts in Russia’s Kazan

‘Shaping the Future’ Forum Starts in Russia’s Kazan

Sputnik International

On June 10-11, the Russian city of Kazan is hosting the second International Forum of Ministers of Education.

2024-06-10T15:05+0000

2024-06-10T15:05+0000

2024-06-10T15:05+0000

russia

vladimir putin

dmitry chernyshenko

russia

kazan

russian federation

brics

cis

education

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/08/1f/1113009243_0:214:2900:1845_1920x0_80_0_0_78d9f3eb824cf37988f70cb8895e2819.jpg

Today, one of Russia’s most prominent cities’ IT Park has opened its doors to bring together representatives of the educational systems from all over the world. The event was organized by the Ministry of Education of the Russian Federation, the Government of the Tatarstan region and the “My History” foundation for supporting humanities.Russian Minister of Education Sergei Kravtsov read out the address of Russia’s president to the participants of the forum, where President Putin noted the importance of such events for the global exchange of experience.Dmitry Chernyshenko, Russia’s Deputy Prime Minister, also addressed the attendees.In his address, he drew attention to the fact that Russia, as one of the world leaders in the field, is ready to share its experience with all the countries.The forum will be attended by more than 100 representatives from over 40 countries. Among them are Asian, African and Latin American nations, as well as BRICS and CIS members.This year the Forum of Ministers will discuss a wide range of topics: pre-school education, educational work based on the preservation of spiritual and moral traditional values, projects in working with children with health limitations and disabilities, applying AI, international cooperation and other relevant topics.The joint work will result in ideas that will contribute to the progress of whole mankind in the social, economic and cultural spheres, based on quality education and upbringing. At the end of the forum, the participants will sign a memorandum on further joint work seeking to develop international cooperation in the areas.The venue’s first and second floors display the “Russia – to the world. World – to Russia” interactive exhibition available for the forum’s guests and participants, as well as an exhibition showcasing leading Russian educational projects.The exhibition has stands multiple exciting stands, including “Ticket to the Future” (career guidance project), “Russia - My Horizons” (school curriculum), as well as Open Education Centers, “Artek” and “Orlyonok” international camps for children, the Prosveshcheniye publisher, and Russia’s leading educational institutions.In addition, the forum will host a meeting of Ministers of Education of the BRICS member countries, which will summarize the development of educational projects against the background of global challenges.

russia

kazan

russian federation

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

‘shaping the future’ forum starts in russia’s kazan